Former Real Madrid Galactico Luis Figo once revealed the one English player he wished had played for Los Blancos. The Portuguese star was one of the most high-profile additions at the Santiago Bernabeu, joining other superstars such as Ronaldo Nazario, Roberto Carlos, and Zinedine Zidane, all of whom made the move to the Spanish capital.

At this time, there was also an influx of English players making the switch, with Figo playing alongside the likes of Steve McManaman, David Beckham, and Michael Owen. However, the Ballon d'Or winner claimed that there was another Three Lions star he wanted to play alongside.

Figo Wishes He Could've Played With Steven Gerrard

Gerrard was linked with a move to Madrid after Figo had left