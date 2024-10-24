West Ham United secured the signature of young attacker Luis Guilherme in the summer transfer window, and MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has now reported that the signing has raised eyebrows internally.

It was a busy window for the Hammers as they looked to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch. The likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, and Niclas Fullkrug were brought in to improve the senior squad, with mixed results so far.

Julen Lopetegui's side are struggling in the Premier League so far this season, so naturally, some of Steidten's signings are being questioned. The Fullkrug addition has come under more scrutiny than any other so far as the German international has barely featured due to injuries.

Reporting for MailOnline, journalist Mokbel has claimed that the £25m signing of Guilherme has 'raised eyebrows internally', alongside Fullkrug, with the Brazilian playing just four minutes so far. The signing of Guilherme was led by Steidten and Lopetegui feels he's some way off being able to contribute regularly for the first team.

As it stands, the likes of Summerville, Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta are currently ahead of Guilherme in the pecking order, making it difficult for the 18-year-old to make a significant impact. It understandably raises question marks as to why Steidten felt it was necessary to invest heavily on a player who is unlikely to be able to contribute in the next few years.

Guilherme is undoubtedly a signing for the future, but there's an argument to suggest that West Ham need players for the here and now.

The jury still appears to be out on Steidten's tenure at the London Stadium with mixed results when it comes to transfers so far. It's easy to question decisions now West Ham are struggling in the Premier League - the Hammers' transfer window was heavily praised at the time.

The signing of Guilherme can't be written off as a flop just yet considering his age and potential, but the argument that the money could have been better spent elsewhere to benefit the side this season is strong.