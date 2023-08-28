Highlights Disgraced Spanish football president Luis Rubiales refuses to resign despite calls for his resignation over the controversial kiss incident with Jenni Hermoso. He blames "false feminism" and has vowed to defend himself in court.

Disgraced Spanish football president Luis Rubiales has received support from his mother, who has reportedly locked herself inside a church and gone on hunger strike in protest against the treatment of her son.

Rubiales found himself embroiled in controversy after kissing Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips, following the Spanish women's national team's victory in the Women's World Cup final against England. Hermoso stressed she 'didn't like' the actions of the RFEF chief and later stressed that he deserved to be punished.

However, despite widespread calls for Rubiales to resign, the 46-year-old has made clear he has no intention of doing so. He labelled his kiss of Hermoso as merely a 'peck' and blamed 'false feminism' as the reason for the apparent witchhunt against him.

"It is a social murder, they are trying to kill me. As a Spaniard, we have to reflect on where we are going," he said in an extraordinary speech at a general assembly called by the Spanish football federation. "False feminism does not seek justice, it does not seek the truth, it does not care about people. Politicians have referred to this action as sexual violence, without consent, assault… These people are trying to assassinate me publicly and I am going to defend myself like all Spaniards, in court. I will take action against these people."

Rubiales' mother locks herself inside church

According to Spanish news website Relevo, Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, has described the treatment of him as 'inhumane' and demanded that Hermoso 'tell the truth.'

Bejar, a former hairdresser, has locked herself inside the Divina Pastora church in Motril, a part of southern Spain. She also plans to starve herself until 'justice is served,' and has questioned why people are being 'so cruel' towards Rubiales.

In a statement, Rubiales' cousin, Vanesa Ruiz Bejar, said: "My name is Vanesa Ruiz Bejar and I'm Luis Rubiales' cousin. There's a campaign of harassment occurring that is very unfair. Luis' mum, who is a very religious person, has sought refuge in God and started a hunger strike. She doesn't want to come out of the church. We are all suffering a lot because of what's happened to Luis, which doesn't seem at all fair to us.

"He's been condemned already without being tried. It's not normal. We won't be left alone. The facts speak for them, there are videos, there are audio recordings."

Then, in a direct message to Hermoso, she added: "'Jenni, say the truth.' Why has she changed her version three times? We have suffered a lot, we have had to leave our homes because of the harassment we're suffering. We won't be left alone and see justice done and we want this woman to tell the truth. Jenni, 'tell the truth!'"

Spanish FA threaten to leave UEFA

While Rubiales has not resigned, FIFA has provisionally suspended him for 90 days in the wake of the World Cup kissing row. Meanwhile, Spain's government also began legal proceedings to suspend the former player.

However, the Spanish FA are now allegedly threatening to leave UEFA, per Onda Cero, if Rubiales is removed as president. This could have a huge impact and lead to the removal of all Spanish teams competing in European competitions.

Rubiales has stressed that he plans to "fight until the end," and it appears the Spanish FA will do the same – even threatening Hermoso with legal action.