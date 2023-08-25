Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has given an extraordinary press conference following his actions in the Women's World Cup final last weekend.

Rubiales caused controversy last weekend when he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's triumph over England. Hermoso initially said she 'didn't like' Rubiales' actions and later said they shouldn't go unpunished.

Rubiales, who also came under fire after grabbing his crotch while in the stands alongside Queen Letizia, has been widely criticised in the past week for his actions and there have been calls for him to resign from his position.

The 46-year-old, though, has no intention of doing so. He gave an extraordinary speech at a general assembly called by the federation on Friday morning.

Rubiales explained what happened when he kissed Hermoso, refused to resign from his position and blamed 'false feminism' for a 'social murder' against him.

Rubiales apologises for grabbing his crotch

Rubiales said, per the Daily Mail: "This is the body that elected me and the body to which I must give explanations.

"I want to apologise for an event that occurred in the box [the crotch-grabbing]. I am going to explain it by looking at Jorge Vilda.

"We have been through a lot, they have wanted to do to you the same thing that they are doing to me know, they are trying to create a false speech and turn it against you.

"I was very moved when after winning the World Cup you turned around and dedicated it to me. There I made the gesture.

"I apologise to Her Majesty the Queen, I have never behaved like this in a box."

Rubiales explains Jenni Hermoso kiss

Explaining the controversial Hermoso kiss, he said: "It was more of a peck than a kiss. There was no desire, the desire was the same I would have giving my daughter a kiss, there was no dominance. It was spontaneous, mutual and consented.

"I have a great relationship with all the players and we had very affectionate moments. Jenni picked me up off the ground and we almost fell. She was the one who lifted me up.

"We hugged and I told her: 'Forget the [missed] penalty, you've been fantastic in this World Cup' and she told me 'you're a crack' and I told her, a little peck? and she said 'okay.'"

Rubiales calls out the media for a 'social murder'

He added: "It is a social murder, they are trying to kill me. As a Spaniard, we have to reflect on where we are going.

"False feminism does not seek justice, it does not seek the truth, it does not care about people.

"Politicians have refereed to this action as sexual violence, without consent, assault… These people are trying to assassinate me publicly and I am going to defend myself like all Spaniards, in court. I will take action against these people.

"The sensationalism of false feminism, they have pushed a lot, the press is going to continue killing me. The truth is the truth.

"They will be able to continue with this campaign, deep in my heart I don't care, it is a matter of humility."

Rubiales refuses to resign from his post

Rubiales then said: "The time has come to say something. I was wrong and it was not the time to make that gesture. Is it serious for me to leave? I am not going to resign."

He repeated this statement a number of times before adding: "I'm going to fight until the end."

Iker Casillas and David de Gea tweet during Rubiales' speech

Casillas and De Gea were among the high profile footballers that took to social media during Rubiales' speech.

"My ears are bleeding," De Gea wrote, while Casillas simply wrote: "embarrassing."