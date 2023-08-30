Jenni Hermoso has been seen laughing and joking about the now infamous kiss that she received from Luis Rubiales following Spain's Women's World Cup victory.

The president of the Spanish Football Federation has been suspended for 90 days while an investigation is conducted to gather all facts of what occurred. He has been under immense pressure ever since kissing the Spanish player on the lips after they won the final against England in Sydney.

Rubiales is now facing losing his job in the aftermath of the incident, with a massive public backlash coming against him in recent weeks. It is yet to be seen what action will finally be taken by FIFA against the president, but many Spanish players have claimed they will not play again until he is out of his job, adding even more pressure to the situation.

Video shows Jenni Hermoso laughing about the kiss

Footage has emerged of the 33-year-old Spain international on the team bus with her teammates, laughing and joking about what had happened in the aftermath of the final.

Hermoso looks to be finding the funny side to memes and pictures that had been in relation to the incident, with one of the images appearing to feature Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero - a news reporter - sharing a kiss after Spain's mens team won the World Cup in 2010. Casillas and Carbonero were dating at the time, which is a big difference in the situation and how it came about.

One of the other players on the bus can be heard to shout: "Like Iker and Sara," while they all laugh at the image on Hermoso's phone.

With a drink in hand, the player at the very centre of this issue certainly seemed to be light-hearted at the time about the matter that had only just happened perhaps hours earlier.

Despite their claims to never play for the national team again, the players on the bus were all heard to be chanting: "Kiss. Kiss," in Spanish as the president entered the team bus. To which Rubiales replied jokingly: "Stop, you're making me blush!"

Rubiales set to defend his actions

While he is currently serving his suspension amid the ongoing investigation, Rubiales is reported to have sent this footage to FIFA in an attempt to prove his case that the kiss was 'consensual' as he has continued to claim, per El Espanol.

This comes amid reports via the Telegraph that his mother has gone on strike and claimed: "I’ll stay here as long as my body can take it; I don’t mind dying for justice because my son is a decent person.”

Hermoso has previously said: "I feel obliged to report that Mr Rubiales’ words explaining the unfortunate incident are categorically false and part of the manipulative culture that he himself has generated. The kiss was never consensual," in a statement in response to the president.

The Spain player continued in the statement to say: "I feel the need to report this incident because I believe that no person, in any work, sports, or social setting should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviours. I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part."

Rubiales will now need to present his case to prove his innocence, and to try and rectify the situation while keeping his job.