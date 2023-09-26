Highlights Leeds United may be better off without Luis Sinisterra due to his fitness concerns and inconsistent availability, despite his talent as a player.

Leeds United could now be better off without Luis Sinisterra, as presenter Joe Wainman explains why the Yorkshire club are in a more positive situation now he's left Elland Road, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Colombian winger has bags of talent, but we didn't see his full potential during his time at Leeds.

Sinsterra signed for Leeds last summer from Dutch side Feyenoord for a fee of £21m, as per BBC. After just over a year at Elland Road, Sinisterra departed for Premier League side Bournemouth during the summer transfer window on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with Jaidon Anthony coming the other way.

Sinisterra played 19 times in the Premier League for Leeds last season, scoring five goals, as per Transfermarkt. The former Feyenoord winger struggled at times due to injuries, and couldn't quite produce the form we saw during his time in the Eredivisie. Leeds were likely to lose a host of players to Premier League clubs after suffering relegation to the Championship, and receiving Anthony in exchange for Sinisterra could be making the best out of a bad situation.

Speaking on losing Sinisterra and bringing in Anthony during the summer transfer window, Leeds boss Daniel Farke was happy with the ability to replace the former...

"The reality is that we have to accept that he went this way and is out at Bournemouth right now. Then it's also a bit tough reality in this moment and to adapt to it and I have to praise the key people in our club because sometimes you feel in such a situation when you lose such a crucial player just with a few hours to go, you can feel sorry for yourself, but now we try to find the best possible replacement for him. I think with Jaidon Anthony I think we found the best possible option because he's a proven Championship player, he’s delivered with many good performances for Bournemouth on this level. He has started the first games on Premier League level and has played so many games in Premier League level, brilliant lad, also really desperate to be here."

Leeds could be better off without Sinisterra for one reason - Joe Wainman

Sinisterra undoubtedly has plenty of talent which is waiting to be unleashed in England, but he's only featured for 17 minutes in England's top flight since his move to Bournemouth. Farke will need players in his Leeds squad who are willing to fight every single week and be consistently available if they want to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Wainman has suggested that Leeds could be in a situation where they are better off without Sinisterra due to his fitness problems. The presenter adds that Anthony, Sinisterra's replacement, has plenty of Championship experience, and Leeds now have the best attacking options in the division. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Wainman said...

"Jaidon Anthony has come in for wantaway Sinisterra, and the mad thing is as much as Sinisterra is a better player, he has massive fitness concerns, whereas that's not the same for Anthony. So I could envisage a situation where Leeds actually end up better off having lost a better player for Antony if that makes sense. He's been here he's done it. I think he's had quite a lot of goal involvements whilst in the division as well. So I think even with depth as well, like you mentioned off the bench - for me personally, Leeds have the best front four or attacking options in the division."

Is Anthony a better option for Leeds than Sinisterra?

Sinisterra undoubtedly has the talent to be one of the most exciting young wingers in the Premier League, but producing on a regular basis will be necessary to be involved in the conversation. Farke won't want a player who can only play half the games possible this season.

Jaidon Anthony vs Luis Sinisterra - Career League Stats Anthony Sinisterra Appearances 51 102 Goals (Per 90) 0.23 0.32 Assists (Per 90) 0.15 0.21 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 1.30 3.34 Shot-Creating Actions (Per 90) 3.85 4.17 Stats according to FBref

Although Sinisterra is arguably the better player, his injury record in comparison to Anthony is disappointing. Leeds will have undoubtedly hoped to have kept hold of Sinisterra during the summer transfer window, but a move back to the Premier League is difficult to turn down. Securing the signature of Anthony in return is a pretty good deal for the Yorkshire club.