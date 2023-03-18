Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra can be the ‘idyllic Raphinha replacement’ that the Whites need, journalist Conor McGilligan has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating first few months at Elland Road but could play a big part in Leeds’ fight for survival now he’s returned from injury.

Leeds United news – Sinsterra

Sinisterra completed a £21 million switch from Feyenoord in the summer, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £70,000-per-week.

Much was expected of the Colombia international when he signed for the Whites after enjoying an impressive 2021/22 campaign where he registered 23 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances.

However, Sinisterra has been unable to replicate that sort of form for Leeds, racking up five goal contributions in his 16 outings to date.

Several fitness problems have also limited the South American’s ability to hit top gear in west Yorkshire, yet he made his latest comeback off the substitute’s bench in the 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Raphinha established himself as a talismanic figure at Leeds before joining Barcelona in July, and Sinisterra has so far failed to match his output at the club.

What has McGilligan said about Sinsterra?

When asked how significant Sinisterra’s recent recovery from injury could be, McGilligan, who runs the One Leeds YouTube channel disclosed that he believes the ex-Feyenoord star has the ability to succeed Raphinha.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “Sinisterra, in his own right, is that idyllic Raphinha replacement that Leeds needed.

“He's not of that quality, but near that quality, so him coming in is naturally going to make a big impact on any side, I think.”

Can Leeds avoid relegation?

It’s set to be one of the most fiercely contested relegation battles in Premier League history with just a handful of points separating the bottom nine clubs in the division.

Leeds are set to face several fellow basement sides in April in the shape of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Bournemouth, and it could be a decisive month for them.

Javi Gracia has perhaps been unable to inspire the new-manager bounce that he would have hoped for since taking over from Jesse Marsch, but there have been signs of improvement.

Sinisterra will surely be hoping to play his part in the final months of the season as Leeds look to retain their top-flight status, and replicating some of Raphinha’s performances would certainly help to do just that.