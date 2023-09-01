Leeds United have been battling to keep hold of their key players this summer, and Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has provided an update on Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a busy summer in terms of outgoings at Elland Road, and Leeds fans will be hoping it's a quiet end to the window on that front.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

After losing Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, and Rodrigo, among others, Daniel Farke will be desperate to avoid any late outgoings before the window slams shut later tonight. Gnonto and Summerville are two valuable assets that Leeds will be hoping to keep hold of beyond the deadline, but both players aren't short of interest. Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Summerville is a target for Premier League sides Everton and Crystal Palace. BBC have also claimed that Leeds are determined to fend off interest from the Toffees for Italian forward Gnonto, who are considering a late move due to Alex Iwobi being close to signing for Fulham.

Now, journalist Thornton has provided an update on whether we're likely to see Sinisterra or Gnonto depart before the window slams shut this evening.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Thornton said about Leeds and Sinisterra and Gnonto?

Thornton has suggested that if a club comes in with an offer that meets their asking price, then Sinisterra is more likely to leave than Gnonto over the next few hours. The journalist adds that Leeds have been fairly quiet on his situation in comparison to Gnonto, but they will have a decision to make if a bid arrives.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As for Sinisterra, that's a slightly different situation. Leeds haven't been quite as vocal about his future, they've not really needed to be. It's been a different situation. I think his future will depend on whether or not somebody comes in and meets the asking price. I think if somebody came in and met the price that Leeds were looking for, they'd have a decision to make. I don't think he's one that they'd want to force out. If somebody comes in with the right offer, then I think there's more of a chance that he will leave than before the end of the window than Gnonto."