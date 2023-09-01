Leeds United have been battling to keep hold of their key players this summer, and Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has provided an update on Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a busy summer in terms of outgoings at Elland Road, and Leeds fans will be hoping it's a quiet end to the window on that front.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

After losing Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, and Rodrigo, among others, Daniel Farke will be desperate to avoid any late outgoings before the window slams shut later tonight. Gnonto and Summerville are two valuable assets that Leeds will be hoping to keep hold of beyond the deadline, but both players aren't short of interest. Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Summerville is a target for Premier League sides Everton and Crystal Palace. BBC have also claimed that Leeds are determined to fend off interest from the Toffees for Italian forward Gnonto, who are considering a late move due to Alex Iwobi being close to signing for Fulham.

Now, journalist Thornton has provided an update on whether we're likely to see Sinisterra or Gnonto depart before the window slams shut this evening.

Leeds - Summer sales

Fee

Tyler Roberts - Birmingham

Undisclosed

Rodrigo - Al Rayyan

Undisclosed

Ben Andreucci - Bolton

Free

Owen Bray - Barrow

Free

Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle

Free

Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin

Loan

Robin Koch - Frankfurt

Loan

Rasmus Kristensen - Roma

Loan

Diego Llorente - Real Betis

Loan

Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach

Loan

Jack Harrison - Everton

Loan

Tyler Adams - Bournemouth

£24m

Adam Forshaw - Norwich

Free

Sonny Perkins - Oxford

Loan

Cody Drameh - Birmingham

Loan

All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Thornton said about Leeds and Sinisterra and Gnonto?

Thornton has suggested that if a club comes in with an offer that meets their asking price, then Sinisterra is more likely to leave than Gnonto over the next few hours. The journalist adds that Leeds have been fairly quiet on his situation in comparison to Gnonto, but they will have a decision to make if a bid arrives.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As for Sinisterra, that's a slightly different situation. Leeds haven't been quite as vocal about his future, they've not really needed to be. It's been a different situation. I think his future will depend on whether or not somebody comes in and meets the asking price. I think if somebody came in and met the price that Leeds were looking for, they'd have a decision to make. I don't think he's one that they'd want to force out. If somebody comes in with the right offer, then I think there's more of a chance that he will leave than before the end of the window than Gnonto."