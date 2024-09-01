Lionel Messi missed another match, but Inter Miami are just not missing a beat and Luis Suarez has a lot to do with it.

The Uruguayan striker scored another two goals and he created the other as Inter Miami blanked Chicago on the road 4-1 as Inter Miami continue to roll at the top of the MLS table.

The two goals lifted Suarez to 16 goals in just 20 regular season matches, and put him in the thick of the Golden Boot chase as MLS top scorer. Inter Miami still have seven matches remaining, with the next one coming after the FIFA international break on September 14 against the Philadelphia Union.

Suarez's two goals were all Inter Miami needed to down FC Cincinnati last week in a 2-0 win that clinched a playoff berth for the South Florida side. Inter Miami are the first team to secure a ticket to the playoffs, which kick off on October 23 with a wild card round.

Suarez Scores Two More Goals in Chicago

The Uruguayan forward's finishing is decisive for his team in a big road win

Inter Miami somehow went into the match in Chicago as a slight underdog for betting markets. Suarez took care of the rest, beginning to inflict damage in the 25th minute.

Suarez executed a smooth give-and-go with teammate Diego Gomez, and his first-time shot was saved by the Chicago Fire goalkeeper off his own defender and into the net. For that reason, this was counted an own goal, and Suarez did not get credit for it (video below).

However, right after halftime, Suarez got his first after a clumsy giveaway by the same defender who committed the own goal. It took one pass after that turnover, and from a tight angle, the Uruguayan still managed to beat the Chicago Fire goalkeeper at the near post (video below).

Then, in the 65th minute, it was a simple tap-in for Suarez on a cross from Jordi Alba, as he was left in explicably unmarked in the penalty area (video below).

MLS Golden Boot Table: Who is Top Scorer?

Suarez is within reach of the top of the Golden Boot race in MLS

Luis Suarez has a strong chance of winning the MLS Golden Boot as the league's top scorer given the rate at which he's finding the back of the net.

Colombian Cristian Arango and former Premier League striker Christian Benteke are currently at the top of the scoring table with 17 goals each. Suarez is just one goal behind that pair, but he has company.

LAFC winger Denis Bouanga has been on a torrid pace for his club dating back to last season when he scored 20 goals in 31 matches. He already has 16 goals in 24 games so far this year and alongside new signing Olivier Giroud, the chances should keep coming.

Rank Player Club Goals 1. Cristian Arango Real Salt Lake 17 2. Christian Benteke D.C. United 17 3. Denis Bouanga LAFC 16 4. Luis Suarez Inter Miami 16 5. Daniel Gazdag Philadelphia Union 14 6. Petar Musa FC Dallas 14