Luis Suárez may not be done just yet.

The legendary forward came to Inter Miami this winter on a one-year contract, making good on a desire to play with his close friend Lionel Messi one more time before the two retired. Suárez signed a one-year contract and, it seemed at least, would enjoy a South Beach sojourn for just a season to finish out his playing days with Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Though focused fully on Miami's impending playoff run, Suárez told media on Friday he's in talks with Miami about a contract for 2025.

"It’s up to the club," Suárez said. "For me, I would be delighted."

Suárez, like everywhere else in his storied career, has been a hugely productive player for Miami this season with 18 goals and seven assists in 26 matches (1,830 minutes) ahead of Saturday's final regular season game. He's played 33 matches across all competitions for Miami and another five for the Uruguayan national team this year. His consistent availability at his age and his public concern about his knee has been a welcomed bonus.

"I know my lawyer is speaking with the club," Suárez said. "But with the peace of mind of finishing the season. I wanted to finish the best way possible, showing the club I have enthusiasm. I feel well physically and I have the desire to continue being a part of the history of this club."

Suárez even feels there are more minutes left in those legs for 2025, where Miami have qualified for the Club World Cup, according to GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs.

Related Inter Miami set to qualify for Club World Cup after Messi lifts Supporters' Shield Inter Miami are set to play in the 2025 Club World Cup and could host the opening game after winning the MLS Supporters' Shield.

Suárez's excellent 2024

Simply put: Suárez was integral to Miami winning the Supporters' Shield and on the brink of potentially setting a new single-season record for points. Beyond just the goals, his presence and creativity meant Miami didn't slip when Lionel Messi missed large chunks of the season.

This summer, with games coming thick and fast after Suárez returned from Copa America duty, he returned straight back into the team while Messi missed time with injury. Without Messi, Miami won nine of 10 games.

Suárez's 18 goals is fourth in MLS. D.C. United's Christian Benteke is leading the Golden Boot race heading into the final matchday with 23.

FIRST MLS GOAL FOR LUIS SUAREZ What a finish! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Zj6XkA35mI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 2, 2024

Prior to Miami, Suárez starred for Brazilian giants Gremio. It was unclear if that would be where he ended his career, and even flirted with the idea of retirement due to chronic knee pain.

"I can feel pain, my body is speaking for me," Suárez said last winter before joining Miami. "I want to enjoy and then decide for myself after a long career. I need to rest, enjoy my family ... then destiny will know where I'll be in the future."

Despite that, Suárez had 24 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances (4,557 minutes) for Gremio. Miami head coach Tata Martino said in July it's a "week-to-week" issue Suárez manages.

"He works on permanently, week by week," Martino said. "There are days that are better, there are weeks that are not."