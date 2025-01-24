Luis Suarez has named the two toughest opponents he's faced during his career. The Uruguayan has been one of the most lethal forwards throughout the 21st century and whether it was Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona or Inter Miami, he's never found goals hard to come by.

Suarez is a controversial figure, but there's no denying how impressive he's been in front of goal over the course of his career. He's dominated in the Netherlands, England, Spain and more. As a result, there haven't been too many defenders over the years that have managed to cause him any problems or keep him quiet. More often than not, the now 38-year-old has got the better of anyone put in front of him. Still, that hasn't always been the case.

Looking back on his career, he named two players as his toughest ever opponents and they were former Real Madrid star Ramos and ex-Chelsea defender Silva.

Suarez's Toughest Opponents

Sergio Ramos

The first player that Suarez named as one of his toughest opponents ever was Ramos. The two clashed multiple times during their tenures at Barcelona and Madrid respectively. The Uruguayan moved to Camp Nou in 2014 and spent six years with the Catalan giants. Alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, he ran riot in La Liga and engaged in some fierce battles with Los Blancos. During that time, Ramos left a lasting impression on him. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, via quotes shared by ESPN, Suarez revealed the defender was one of the toughest he'd faced.

"Sergio Ramos is the toughest opponent I have come up against. He is very strong, has a lot of experience, and is a very competitive player. That is why I value so much the goal I scored against Madrid in the game at the Camp Nou."

Ramos has had a glorious career. First bursting onto the scene with Sevilla, he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2005 and over the course of 16 years with Madrid, he became one of the best central defenders ever.

Thiago Silva

The second player that Suarez named as one of his toughest opponents ever was Thiago Silva. The two men never actually played football in the same domestic league simultaneously, but they competed on several occasions in Europe and internationally. That was enough to make an impression on the former Liverpool man. Speaking to the Metro, Suarez was effusive in his praise of the Brazilian.

"A defender that has given me trouble and that I have faced several times was Thiago Silva. He is an admirable defender who I have always liked."

Silva has shone for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea over the years. These days, he's plying his trade back in his native Brazil for Fluminense and is showing no signs of calling it a day, despite being 40 years old.