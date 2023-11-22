Highlights Darwin Núñez's form has improved significantly, with impressive performances for both club and country, scoring goals and providing assists.

Núñez's recent match against Bolivia showcased his growth as a striker, displaying improved link-up play, work rate, movement, and even dribbling skills.

Liverpool legend Luis Suárez praised Núñez's performances, offering support and highlighting his potential to become a hero at Anfield.

Darwin Núñez is a player that has had his fair share of critics ever since his £80 million move to Liverpool from Benfica in 2022. The striker showed signs of a lack of confidence in front of goal throughout his debut campaign at Anfield, despite finding the net 14 times in all competitions.

The forward who struggled to fit into his new surroundings initially, looks to be growing into one of the top players in his position with some brilliant performances for both club and country. Uruguay have reaped the benefits of Nunez's up-turn in form as the 24-year-old has scored five goals in six games during World Cup qualification. Not only that, but his overall link-up play has improved and that is shown by his three assists in the same campaign.

Three of his goals have come in the most recent international break, with the clinching goal in a 2-0 win over reigning world champions, Argentina. On Tuesday 21 November 2023, Nunez then went on to score a brace in a victory over Bolivia and the highlights of his impressive display have emerged online.

Darwin Núñez impresses against Bolivia

Leading the line for Uruguay, under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, Nunez has grown into a striker that can not only take chances but also provide chances for others in his team. The clash against Bolivia showed his entire range of ability with two very well-taken goals putting the icing on the cake that was an all-round performance.

His very first actions in the game displayed his improved link-up play, with some nice touches into his teammates' feet. At the same time, Nunez's work rate and movement were in full effect, as shown by his willingness to run the channels rather than being a penalty box striker. Adding new strings to his bow, the Liverpool centre-forward is even more than capable of picking the ball up and dribbling past a defender - something he never looked comfortable with during the 2022/23 season.

Nunez then finished off a swift Uruguay attack with a well-timed volley from a cross put in by Facundo Pellistri to put his side in the lead. More strong hold-up play then followed before the striker headed home from close range to seal a wonderful display in the best way possible.

Liverpool legend, Luis Suárez, was watching on from the substitutes' bench, and could be seen applauding his international teammates after his second goal. Nunez is looking to follow in Suarez's footsteps to become a heroic figure at Anfield.

Luis Suárez hails Darwin Núñez's performances

Not only was Suarez impressed during the match, but the Gremio forward also had his say on the man that has taken his place in the Uruguay starting line-up. Per the Daily Mirror, Suarez said: "I have one of the best number nines in the world ahead of me, we have to support him and enjoy him. Today I am in another role [than before] and I am happy to be here helping the group.”

While Suarez is likely to be gutted inside that he is no longer the number one player in his national team, the 36-year-old could do wonders for Liverpool's current number nine with his wisdom and advice. It is a very good influence for Nunez to have around him.

