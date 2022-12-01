Throughout his career, Luis Suarez has always been a controversial figure. For all the talent he has with a ball at his feet, he's just as memorable for his bizarre and sometimes outrageous antics on the pitch. Whether it was being one of the biggest wind-up merchants in the history of the Premier League, or straight up biting his opponents, he's no stranger to rubbing people the wrong way and doing whatever it takes to win.

It isn't just club football where he's been a menace either. Suarez was the same at an international level. In fact, he's responsible for one of the most memorable moments in World Cup history after he deliberately used his hand to prevent Ghana a near-certain goal in the quarter-finals of the competition back in 2010.

Related 10 Greatest Uruguayan Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From Luis Suarez and Diego Forlan, here are the greatest players from Uruguay to play in the Premier League.

The ball was destined for the back of the net, but he used his hands to stop it on the goal-line. He was sent off for his actions and Ghana were awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan stepped up and fired his spot-kick off of the crossbar. As a result, Uruguay progressed to the semi-final and Ghana were sent home in devastating fashion. Suarez's actions left a sour taste in the mouths of the Black Stars and their fans and those feelings didn't subside quickly. In fact, the incident was brought up 12 years later as the former Liverpool and prepared to take on Ghana once again.

Suarez Told He's the 'Devil Himself' in Ghana

Ghana wanted to retire him

In 2022, Uruguay faced off against the Black Stars in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup. Ahead of the game, Suarez spoke to the media and was told in a press conference that he's still considered to be the devil himself in Ghana following his infamous handball during the 2010 World Cup.

The Uruguayan forward was sent off at the end of extra-time for his actions and it looked as though things were heading in his opponent's favour. Suarez was in tears as he left the pitch, while Ghana's players celebrated. They suddenly had a golden opportunity to seal their place in the World Cup semi-finals. Gyan stepped up, saw his shot crash off the crossbar and the Inter Miami man, who watched on from the sidelines, celebrated wildly as he headed down the tunnel. It will always be one of the most dramatic incidents in World Cup history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Luis Suarez played 142 times for Uruguay, scoring 69 times.

It devastated Ghana and the country clearly weren't over it 12 years later as they faced off once again and Suarez spoke to the media beforehand. One journalist explained how he was considered 'the devil himself' in Ghana and how the nation were 'looking forward to retiring' him. The star responded in style, though.

Suarez Refused to Apologise

He said it wasn't his fault they missed the penalty

After hearing he was considered the devil in Ghana, Suarez responded in emphatic fashion and refused to apologise for the incident at the 2010 World Cup. Per The Mirror, he also refused to take responsibility for the missed penalty and said that Gyan would have done the exact same thing he did if he had been in that situation.

"I don't apologise about that because I took the handball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty. Not me. I'd apologise if I injured a player or took a red card for this, but I took a red card (for the handball), the ref said 'penalty'. It wasn't my fault because I didn't miss the penalty. "You see the player who missed the penalty, he said he would do the same on this situation."

The harsh reality is that while Suarez's actions were very unsportmanlike and many took issue with what he did, there aren't many footballers in the world who wouldn't have done the exact same thing in that situation to try and give their team the best possible chance of making it to a World Cup semi-final.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 03.09.2024.