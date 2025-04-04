Former Liverpool hero Luis Suarez has opened up on the two players who inspired him to make the move to Anfield 14 years ago. The Uruguayan striker left Ajax to join the Premier League giants in January 2011, despite interest from another English side.

One of the players Suarez has claimed to be a fan of prior to the switch from Amsterdam to Merseyside - Steven Gerrard - was still with the club throughout the current Inter Miami star's tenure at Liverpool. The pair struck up an electric partnership with Gerrard's playmaking from deep and Suarez's leading the line admirably as the Reds narrowly missed out on Premier League glory in 2014.

In his three and a half years at Anfield, the relentless forward played both as a lone striker and as part of an incredible front two alongside Daniel Sturridge. However, Suarez narrowly missed out on lining up next to his other club idol.

Luis Suarez Praises Fernando Torres at Liverpool

'I always played on the PlayStation using Fernando Torres'