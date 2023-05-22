Luis Suarez rifled home another screamer for Gremio to help his side to a 3-1 victory over Internacional in the Brazilian Serie A.

Suarez, who is now 36 years old, has scored some incredible goals over the course of his decorated career and is continuing to roll back the years as of late.

Indeed, the Uruguayan striker scored one of the best goals of his career a matter of days ago, with a remarkable 'trivela' goal from 20 yards out against Cruzeiro.

Suarez scores screamer vs Gremio

If you thought his strike against Cruzeiro was good, Suarez proved that he can score all manner of outstanding goals with a similarly fantastic effort in his latest match.

After just seven minutes, the ex-Liverpool and Barcelona man picked up the ball in Internacional's half, before twisting and turning his way past a number of defenders.

Suarez then launched an unstoppable strike from outside the box into the top right corner.

It was a goal reminiscent of many we saw the Uruguayan score in his prime and if his latest form is anything to go by – it won't be his last.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Suarez's unstoppable strike vs Internacional

Suarez's record for Gremio

The Uruguayan signed for Gremio in December on a two-year deal.

So far, the striker has scored 14 times for the Brazilian side – proving that he is still clinical in front of goal.

With 474 club goals in total across his career, Suarez is closing in on the 500 mark and must surely have this number in his sights before he considers retirement.

Suarez still playing for Uruguay

While his time playing domestic football in Europe looks to be done, Suarez has yet to announce his international retirement.

The forward has 137 caps for Uruguay so far and has registered 68 goals for his country, making him their all-time leading scorer.

While the next World Cup is not for another three years, it appears Suarez's international career is far from over just yet.