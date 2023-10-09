Highlights Luis Suarez, despite being in his twilight years, showcased his skills by scoring a sensational free-kick for Gremio in a Brazilian football match.

Suarez's track record as one of the greatest forwards is evident from his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League and La Liga.

Although Suarez has lost some of his pace, his impressive return of 21 goals in 43 appearances for Gremio at the age of 36 proves his effectiveness is far from diminished.

Luis Suarez proved he's still got it as he scored a sensational free-kick in a Brazilian football match for Gremio this week. The former Liverpool and Barcelona superstar is firmly in his twilight years, at 36 years old, but that didn't stop him from stepping up and burying the set piece with style.

Throughout his career, and particularly during his spells in England and Spain, Suarez became known as one of the greatest forwards on the planet and his track record in front of goal was second to none. He dominated the Premier League during his time at Anfield, scoring 69 goals in 110 appearances in the division, before moving to La Liga and taking his game to even higher levels.

At Barcelona, he scored 198 goals in 283 appearances over the course of six years and cemented his spot as one of the best players of his generation. As he got older, and lost some of the blistering pace that made him such a nightmare for defenders to deal with, many thought he'd struggle to be as effective as he once was. He's proven that isn't the case at Gremio, though.

How has Luis Suárez's time at Gremio panned out?

Arriving at Gremio in January 2023, the Uruguayan got off to a blinding start with the Brazilian team. He scored a hat-trick in his debut against Sao Luiz and helped his team lift the 2023 Recopa Gaucha. Since then, he's made 43 appearances for his new side and scored 21 goals.

It may not quite be the prolific nature in which he'd find the back of the net in his young days, but it's still a mightily impressive return for a 36-year-old. They aren't all just simple tap-ins either, as his free-kick this week demonstrated.

How good was Luis Suárez's goal against Internacional?

When Gremio won a free-kick about halfway into the opposition half, there was no doubt about who would step up and take the set piece. Suarez had made a living scoring from these sorts of opportunities and showed he was still capable of doing that even now as he's a little bit longer in the tooth.

The 36-year-old rolled back the years with his effort, bending it into the bottom left corner and leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of saving it. It was classic Suarez, something we'd seen numerous times over the years, but it was nice to see he still had that sort of moment in his locker.

The game didn't play out in Gremio's favour, though, as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat. They've had a decent season so far, though, sitting in third place after 26 games. Suarez has nine goals in 22 appearances in the league and, considering his side are just two points behind second-place Bragantino, he'll be hoping he can push his team up and finish as the runners-up, behind league leaders Botafogo who have run away with the lead so far, sitting nine points clear.

Check out the stats of Luis Suarez's entire career in the table below.