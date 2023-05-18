Luis Suarez has scored some unbelievable goals throughout his illustrious career, but his latest strike for Gremio is right up there with the best of them.

The Uruguayan forward turned 36 in January but remains capable of brilliance, as fans inside the Venue Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre witnessed on Wednesday night.

Suarez levelled the scores against Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona superstar received the ball roughly 20 yards from goal, turned and then picked out the top corner of the net with an unstoppable strike.

But what made the goal even more special was the fact Suarez used the outside of his right foot to score. Often referred to as a ‘trivela’, it’s hard to imagine that we’ll see many better goals - at least from a technical perspective - all year.

Video: Luis Suarez scores outrageous goal for Gremio vs Cruzeiro

Watch Suarez’s beautiful goal here:

That is outrageous. What a remarkable goal.

The South American may have entered the winter of his stellar career, but he’s clearly far from finished.

Where has Luis Suarez been playing recently?

Suarez left Europe in 2022 following a two-year spell with Atletico Madrid, where he won La Liga.

He made an emotional return to his first professional club, Nacional of Uruguay, and netted eight goals in 16 appearances.

Suarez was then signed by Gremio in December, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Does Luis Suarez still play for Uruguay?

Although Suarez was left heartbroken when Uruguay failed to qualify from Group H at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the striker is yet to officially announce his retirement from international football.

And if Uruguay’s newly-appointed manager Marcelo Bielsa sees Suarez’s latest goal - which he inevitably will - then there’s every chance that his journey with the national team will continue for a little while yet.