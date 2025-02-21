Luis Suarez has sent a message to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan was criticised for his reaction to his open-goal miss against Aston Villa on Wednesday night. The Reds' manager stated that he wasn't unhappy with Nunez missing the target, but revealed in a press conference a day later that the number nine's reaction and behaviour afterwards weren't good enough.

Nunez was visibly frustrated following his effort, which he blazed over the bar, a chance that, if converted, would have extended Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points. However, it appears the 25-year-old does maintain the support of Liverpool icon Suarez, who shared his feelings on social media.

Suarez Sends Message of Encouragement to Nunez

The Inter Miami star replied to a tweet made by Nunez

In a tweet posted to X after the game, which was initially deleted but then re-uploaded, Nunez sent a spirited message to Liverpool fans and reiterated his desire to keep giving his all to the club, saying: "I wasn't the best three weeks ago, and I'm not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You'll never see me give up. I'm going to give it my all until the last day I'm here in Liverpool. Resilience!"

Amongst the replies to the post, which were largely full of supportive messages for the former Benfica man, was one left by Suarez, who lent his support to his former teammate, saying:

"Of course GOALSCORER, that's how I want you! That's the attitude, always positive. Let's go up!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Suarez and Nunez played 13 times together for Uruguay, winning in six of those games.

Suarez is held in high regard at Liverpool, having scored 82 times in 133 appearances for the Merseyside club prior to his move to Barcelona. He remains one of the greatest players to never win the Premier League, having come so close to doing so in his final season at Anfield.

In contrast, Nunez has scored just 39 goals in 131 games for the club, having joined for a fee in excess of £80 million from Benfica in 2022. He is currently on track to have his worst season in front of goal, having managed to score just six times in all competitions this term.

