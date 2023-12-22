Highlights Luis Suárez has reached a verbal agreement with Inter Miami for a one-year deal, with an option for an extra season.

Suárez will reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, forming a fearsome attacking duo.

The deal is set to be sealed and announced soon, confirming Suárez's move to Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham.

Luis Suárez will reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan striker has reached a verbal agreement with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit last month.

Romano has revealed the one-year deal is all set to be sealed and announced, while the contract will also include an option for an extra year in the basking sun of Miami. Messi and Suarez will link up again in attack after the duo enjoyed a six-season stint alongside each other at the Camp Nou, striking ample fear into every single defence they faced.

Suarez waved his goodbyes to the Gremio supporters in his final home game recently as a deal with Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, seemed inevitable. The 36-year-old scored a brace against Fluminense, before enjoying a lap of honour around the stadium. A touching moment, of course, but the fans of his employers were under the impression that was the last time he’d be making such a gesture.

Now, Romano has officially confirmed the switch is set-in-stone and will be announced in due course. It's been three years since the frightening duo lined up alongside each other - but fear not, the MLS will soon be their playground.

Inter Miami set to exploit MLS loophole for Suarez transfer

Suarez's wages will take a huge hit

Recently, it was understood that Inter Miami were looking to exploit an MLS loophole to welcome the seasoned striker to the DRV PNK Stadium, where he’d be met by not only Messi but former Barça pals Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, too. The United States top tier have rules and regulations in place that hinder the ability of all sides to dish out hefty wages.

Known as Designated Players, all teams are restricted to handing out weekly wage packets above the salary cap ($651,250 in 2023) to just three players. All other squad members are forced to earn much less than their counterparts.

Thanks to Inter Miami's star-studded roster, Messi and Busquets already fill two spots with midfielder Gregore the final receiver. As such, Suarez will not be considered a Designated Player upon his arrival on the shores of Miami.

Instead, the club are looking to use Target Allocation Money (TAM) as a way of ensuring Suarez is financially rewarded. While the veteran centre forward would be earning just £158,000 per annum, Inter Miami will activate their TAM allowance - believed to be in the ballpark of £1.9 million - to free up financial space and continue to sign high-profile asset such as Suarez.

Inside Suarez and Messi's imperious partnership

Inter Miami fans have a lot to be excited about

Alongside Al-Hilal and Brazil ace Neymar, the trident of stars were synonymous around world football. Goals, excitement and pure magic ensued when they managed to strut their stuff on the pitch together and, thankfully, they are getting two thirds of the much-loved band back together.

Luis Suárez Stats alongside Lionel Messi (as of 22/12/23) Matches 258 Points per game 2.34 Wins 187 Draws 42 Losses 29 Suarez goals assisted by Messi 43 Messi goals assisted by Suarez 56 All statistics per Transfermarkt

The duo led the line for the Blaugrana for six seasons and yielded a plethora of silverware thanks to their goalscoring exploits. During their stint together, the exciting duo won four La Liga titles, the Champions League once and the Club World Cup. Messi and his teammates will not be in action again until February 2024, when the MLS season gets underway.