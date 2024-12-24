Barcelona fans have criticised Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan striker treated Atletico Madrid players following their dramatic 2-1 victory over Los Cules on Saturday. A 96th-minute winner from Alexander Sorloth secured the win for Diego Simeone's side, condemning Hansi Flick's side to their fifth La Liga defeat of the season and dropping them to third place in the table.

Having started the campaign strongly, Barcelona now find themselves three points behind league leaders Atletico, having played one game more. Frustration with the team's current predicament is already high, and fans have now turned on their former number nine after news of his generosity towards Atleti players surfaced on social media.

Suarez Slammed For Sending Food to Atleti Players

The striker played for both clubs during his time in Spain

To congratulate the league leaders on their dramatic victory, Suarez sent the squad food from his restaurant 'Chalito' over for the players to enjoy. However, his actions have not gone down well online as many Barcelona fans responded to the kind act negatively, calling out Suarez in the process.

The 37-year-old was hit with several hate comments on an Instagram post promoting the Latin cuisine, all to do with his gift to the Atleti squad. One fan wrote: "You lost my respect, Luis. Why [do you] hate us?" A second followed up with a similar sentiment, questioning: "How could you be happy about Atletico's victory over Barca? What are you feeling right now? Wasn't it difficult not to send those gifts, or had you been waiting for this moment for a long time?"

A third chimed in saying: "You betrayed the fans that love you... you aren't our legend anymore," while a fourth claimed: "You don't deserve to be a Barca legend." A fifth summed up all the comments by simply posting an image of the character 'Kaa' from Jungle Book, insinuating that Suarez was a 'snake' for his actions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Suarez scored eight goals in 18 appearances against Atletico Madrid, winning 11 of them.

The Inter Miami star played for the Catalan outfit between 2014 and 2020, winning four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, and one Champions League during his stint. He notched 308 goal contributions in 283 games for the club and cemented his status as one of the best finishers in the game, but was handed a brutal exit.

He was told by former manager Ronald Koeman that he was surplus to requirements towards the end of his time at Camp Nou. He would go on to join Los Colchoneros that summer and guide them to the La Liga title, trumping his former employers in doing so.

