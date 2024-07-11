Highlights Luis Suarez sparked a brawl between Colombia and Uruguay players after their Copa America semi-final match.

Speculation has emerged that Suarez attempted to bite Miguel Borja in a viral video, which then kickstarted the fight.

Uruguay players, including Darwin Nunez, were then involved in a fight between players and Colombia supporters in the stands of the stadium.

Colombia's Copa America semi-final against Uruguay descended into chaos after the final whistle, with players getting involved in a mass brawl both amongst themselves and with fans in the crowd. And a video of Luis Suarez has since gone viral, with fans speculating that he tried to bite an opposition player which led to tempers flaring on the pitch.

Tuesday night's match was a feisty encounter as both teams looked to book their place in the final, with the victor going on to face Argentina. It was Colombia who took the lead in the game, thanks to Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma.

Nestor Lorenzo's side were then dealt a blow when Daniel Munoz was sent off shortly before half-time for elbowing Manuel Ugarte, but despite Uruguay's efforts after the interval, they could not find an equaliser. Frustration continued to build as the game wore on, with a total of eight yellow cards shown before full time in their 1-0 defeat.

Suarez Confronts Miguel Borja at Full Time

Fans speculate he tried to bite Colombian

Tempers seemingly boiled over after the final whistle went, which confirmed Uruguay's elimination from the competition. Players and coaching staff clashed on the field, and it was Suarez's actions which seemingly set things off.

Footage after the game appears to show the former Liverpool man walking up to Miguel Borja following the game and leaning in towards his shoulder. Some have said that he attempted to bite the forward before he walked away to talk to James Rodriguez. That then led to everything kicking off, with Suarez even seen throwing a punch at one member of Colombia's coaching staff.

It wouldn't be the first time that Suarez attempted to bite a player, having committed three similar offences during his career. While at Ajax in 2010, he bit PSV's Otman Bakkal on the shoulder, which led to a seven-game suspension. He then received a 10 game ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic while at Liverpool, before then being suspended for four months by FIFA after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in 2014.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luis Suarez is Uruguay's top scorer of all time with 68 goals, 10 more than Edinson Cavani who is in second place and 32 more than third-placed Diego Forlan.

Darwin Nunez Fights in Crowd After Game

Players seemingly concerned over the safety of their families

Suarez's actions likely would have received more attention were it not for the wild scenes off the pitch which then emerged after the final whistle. Uruguay players were seen storming into the crowd to confront Colombia's supporters, with footage even showing Darwin Nunez fighting them in the stands.

The reason behind the scuffle off the pitch was supposedly because of their families being made to feel unsafe by Colombia fans who were all around them. Jose Maria Giminez expressed after the match that they had to defend their loved ones, labelling the entire situation 'a disaster'. CONMEBOL were also forced to release a statement, saying that there was no place for violence at the competition.

"Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values. There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party."

Uruguay will be hoping for calmer scenes when they take on Canada in their third-place playoff match on Sunday 14th July, as both teams seek to get their hands on a bronze medal. Colombia, meanwhile, will have to overcome favourites Argentina and Lionel Messi to lift their second Copa America.