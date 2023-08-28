Luis Suárez' had a wild reaction to an opponent stealing his football boot and throwing it off the pitch during Gremio's match against Fluminese. The Uruguayan forward is known to have bent the rules at certain points in time to benefit himself, but he is the first to react furiously when the tables are turned back on him.

This incident in question happened as Gremio ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Cruzeiro, with Suarez himself being the man to open the scoring just before the half hour mark. Goals from Felipe Carballo and Pepe sealed the three points, as Gremio are now third in their league table.

In stoppage time of the first half, the former Liverpool and Barcelona forward was hit with a strong challenge, and the aftermath was classic Suarez.

Luis Suarez reacts furiously to opponent throwing his boot away

With the 36-year-old left on the ground near the touchline, his boot had come off while being challenged and this led to strong protests towards the match officials. Sitting on the ground with only one boot, the forward was quick to highlight the removal of his other footwear item, waving the boot angrily in the air for the benefit of anyone that would listen.

As he was mid-protest, an opposing player - Marlon Xavier - walked past and picked the boot up and threw it off the pitch, giving Suarez a longer journey to retrieve it. The intention appeared to be to get his opponent booked, which in the end was successful, after confronting the referee with only one of his feet still in a boot.

A former Champions League and La Liga winner furiously strutting around the pitch pointing fingers at anyone and everyone in order to see a yellow card be brandished, is an image that will live on in the minds of fans. It is indicative of the nature of the ex-Ajax man as he always looks to gain an advantage over the opposition in any way he possibly can.

The competitive nature of the man that once pulled off an incredible save on the line against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup, only for the African side to miss the penalty and get knocked out of the tournament, will never change until the day he retires.

What next for Suarez and Gremio?

Cuiabá are the next opponents for Gremio, with another home game, on the 3rd of September. A trip to Corinthians then follows in a big game that Suarez will likely be buzzing to be involved in.

The Uruguay international has netted 14 goals in all competitions in 2023 for his club, that he signed for in January on a free transfer. It shows that even despite his increasing age, the ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis is something that has not left him over the years.

Winning their game in hand would see the club go within one point of second placed Palmeiras, with league leaders - Botafogo - looking to be well out of sight.