An 82-game season is a long and treacherous path; an NBA Finals run on top of that is even harder. In addition to both of those, there is immediate international competition, which seems unfathomable. That's what Luka Dončić did over the past year.

In an outstanding season, Dončić led the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, but they fell short, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games. However, he didn't hang his head too much as he instantly prepared to represent Slovenia in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Dating back to the summer of 2023, Dončić has played over 100 games since the start of the FIBA World Cup. His basketball season officially ended following a 96-68 loss to Greece in the tournament's semifinal.

Although he was disappointed not to clinch a berth in the Olympics , Dončić shared with the media that he is looking forward to a much-needed break.

“A long and tiring season is behind me. I admit that I am very tired, and at the same time, I am aware that I could give more of myself in a different state."

Dončić's work ethic was questioned slightly during the early years of his career because he came into training camp a bit out of shape. However, he's completely flipped that narrative with what he poured onto the basketball court over the past couple of years.

Although the five-time All-NBA guard is excited to be able to rest ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, he's already got his eyes set on international play coming in the summer of 2025.

"Now I have a well-deserved rest waiting for me, and next year, I will have a new national team campaign at the European Championship."

There's a reason why the best players in the world are separated from their contemporaries, and what Dončić has accomplished in the past year is a prime example of it.

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks Set for Revenge

The upcoming rest could be the best-case scenario for Dončić and his title aspirations

The Mavericks will need Dončić to get as much rest as possible so that their hopes of returning to the NBA Finals and finishing the job they initially set to accomplish can become a reality.

New additions to the roster make the likelihood very possible, but it all starts with their superstar.

Luka Dončić 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 33.9 REB 9.2 AST 9.8 FG% 48.7 3P% 34.7

Dallas added legendary sniper Klay Thompson to the roster in a blockbuster sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors . The four-time champion brings valued experience and a skill set that Dončić, one of the best playmakers in the NBA, can utilize effectively.

The Western Conference continues to get better by the day, with teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder , New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves all making substantial moves in an attempt to get a step over the competition.

The Mavericks will need a healthy Dončić to compete and stand a chance with any West team, which makes this rest period incredibly important.

The opportunity to lead your nation in the Olympics is one that Dončić couldn't have passed on, but with the upcoming rest ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, he will be much more prepared to potentially finish the year by lifting a trophy for the Mavericks when it's all said and done.