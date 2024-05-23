Highlights Luka Dončić secures the 5th All-NBA First Team nod, leading premier players.

The NBA announced their All-NBA teams on Wednesday, showcasing the best talent that the league has to offer. It should come to no surprise that those teams featured Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić.

Dončić has been a mainstay of the All-NBA teams ever since his second season in the league. The MVP candidate secured his fifth All-NBA First Team nod in a row. He joins Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo on this year's top team, showcasing the premiere players of this basketball season.

Dončić had an incredible campaign this year, leading the Mavericks to the 5th seed in the Western Conference while putting up the highest cumulative averages of points, rebounds, and assists since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. This did not prove to be good enough to secure Luka the MVP trophy over Jokic this year.

However, his accomplishments in his young career have positioned Dončić to be rewarded for his basketball excellence in another form.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown set a new standard when he signed a five-year, $304 million contract when he was up for an extension. Luka now has the opportunity to supersede the deal and raise the bar for what a superstar-level contract looks like in the NBA.

Dončić's New Deal

Luka is extension-eligible in the 2025 offseason

Dončić's current deal has three more years, running through the end of the 2026-2027 season. However, the important thing to remember would be the last year of his deal being a player option. As such, Dončić would be extension eligible as early as the 2025 season.

The timing of the situation is perfect for the Mavericks. After tonight's game, the team leads the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals. One could easily argue this is the best squad that Dončić has ever had around him.

Too often in modern-day basketball, a young superstar can grow disgruntled with the team situation around him. This will often lead to trade requests and some ugly situations where the player and front office can come to odds until the situation is resolved, and a trade has been forced.

A player of Luka's caliber and competitiveness would have been well within his right to put himself in that kind of position if the team's success did not match his incredible individual output on the court. Given the current developments though, Dallas may be breathing a sigh of relief in knowing there should be plenty of reason for Dončić to stay.

Not only have they adequately surrounded Luka with a title contender worthy of one of the best players in basketball today, but they are now also in a position to make him the richest player (not including sponsorships and brand deals) in the league upon extension-eligibility. This one feels like it will be a formality when the time comes.

Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.