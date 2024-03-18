Highlights Kyrie Irving drains the ridiculous game-winner for the Dallas Mavericks to take down the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Luka Doncic was in disbelief by Irving's clutch shot and praised his co-star's unbelievable talent.

Doncic shined with 37 points and nine rebounds and also made some clutch baskets down the stretch for the Mavs.

Kyrie Irving just made the game-winner of the 2023-24 NBA season. With the game tied at 105-all, the Dallas Mavericks star curled off the right wing and found his spot at the right-hand side of the top of the key. With Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic draped all over his right side, the right-handed Irving called game with an insane floater with his left hand just in time to beat the buzzer and take down the defending champs, sending the American Airlines Center crowd into absolute chaos.

Irving certainly knows a thing or two about clutch baskets. He made perhaps one of the most clutch shots in NBA Finals history when his go-ahead three-pointer sealed the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic 2016 NBA championship.

While this didn't happen in the same type of atmosphere as his title-clinching shot, Irving's most recent game-winner has to go down as one of the greatest shots of all time, considering the degree of difficulty and the circumstances attached to it.

Luka Doncic's reaction to Irving's "unbelievable" game-winner

Doncic became one with the fans after witnessing the shot

As soon as Irving sank the ridiculous floater, Luka Doncic instantly turned into a fan. The Slovenian superstar immediately put his hands above his head and fell to his knees in disbelief of what he had just witnessed from his Mavericks co-star.

As much as he is also capable of making difficult-looking shots with ease like Irving did with that buzzer-beater, Doncic spoke about how "unbelievable" of a shot that was.

Irving's game-winner, however, wouldn't have happened without Doncic's Herculean efforts throughout the evening. In fact, just 24 seconds prior, Doncic drained a 28-footer to tie the game at 105-apiece. The Nuggets failed their attempt to win the game and unfortunately, left 2.8 seconds for Irving to do his magic.

Doncic staking his claim for MVP

Led Mavericks with 37 points

As much as the spotlight deservedly went to Irving, Doncic should get his flowers as well for yet another spectacular performance against the Nuggets. The Mavericks superstar led Dallas with 37 points, nine rebounds, and five three-pointers.

Superstar Duo Stats vs. Nuggets Category Luka Doncic Kyrie Irving Points 37 24 Rebounds 9 7 Assists 3 9 FG 12-27 9-23 3P 5-11 4-11

Dallas was in danger of letting this game slip away after Denver went on a furious rally down the stretch to erase a 13-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Nuggets took the lead after Jamal Murray drained a three-pointer with 26.8 seconds left before Doncic answered just a couple of seconds later to tie the game.

The Mavericks star tandem actually did not have a great shooting night, as they combined for just 21-of-50 shooting from the field. But in the end, they both came up huge in the clutch to get Dallas its fifth win in six outings.

The win kept the Mavericks in step with the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns, all of whom are vigorously vying for the 6th and final outright playoff berth in the Western Conference. Dallas can keep it rolling as Doncic, Irving, and company visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.