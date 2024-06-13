Highlights Luka Dončić had his gripes about the officiating, but chose the high road in his post-game comments on the referees.

The officials made crucial foul calls on Dončić in crunch time, including assessing him a sixth foul on a play against Jaylen Brown.

Dončić fouled out for the first time in his career during the playoffs.

It was a somber night for the Dallas Mavericks as they fell down the daunting hole that no team in NBA history has been able to recover from. Dallas is now trailing in the 2024 NBA Finals, 3-0, as the Boston Celtics inch closer to that coveted 18th NBA championship.

Mavericks star Luka Dončić could only watch from the bench as his team tried to make a last-ditch effort to finally get a win in the series. The All-NBA guard fouled out with 4:12 remaining after picking up his sixth personal foul on a bang-bang play with Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Dončić had his gripes with the officiating all night and was certainly not happy to be not out there with his team during the most critical part of their season. After the loss, the 25-year-old commented about the officiating in Game 3, especially about the fact that he fouled out.

"We couldn't play physical, so... I don't want to say nothing, but... six fouls in the NBA Finals... come on, man. Better than that." - Luka Doncic

Dončić picked up four of his six fouls in the fourth quarter, so it makes sense for him to have some gripe with the officiating. This also marks the first time he fouled out in the postseason and just the third time in his career.

Mavericks Fought A Good Fight

Dallas stormed back from down 21 points in the fourth quarter

Anyone at the American Airlines Center could hear a pin drop with 11:07 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Celtics went up by 21 points after a Derrick White three-pointer.

But slowly, the Mavericks were able to eat into the lead and made it a single-digit game with over seven minutes left in the period. They then cut it to three points after Kyrie Irving made three free throws with six minutes and change in the quarter.

After both teams went on a couple of minutes with empty possessions, then came the pivotal moment of the game — Dončić's final two fouls that happened within a 26-second span.

Refs Called Crucial Whistles on Dončić

Mavs challenged Luka's sixth foul, but were unsuccessful

With over four and a half minutes left, Dončić got tangled with Jaylen Brown, who also appeared to hook him on his way to the basket. However, the refs issued a foul on the Mavs star.

One possession later, the officials called a blocking foul on Dončić as he attempted to draw a charge on a surging Brown in transition. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd attempted to challenge the call in an effort to save his superstar and keep him in the game. Unfortunately, the referees did not see any conclusive evidence to overturn the call.

Luka Doncic — 4th Quarter Stats Game 3 PTS FG FLS +/- 2 1-5 4 12

Nonetheless, the Mavs still had their chances even with Dončić on the bench. Dallas cut the lead down to a solitary point shortly after their leader fouled out. But the Celtics showcased their championship poise and executed down the stretch thanks to some big shot-making.

The Mavs fought a good fight. Unfortunately, their comeback effort just came up short.