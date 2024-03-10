Highlights Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to notch six straight 30-point triple-doubles and five straight 35-point triple-doubles.

Doncic scored 39 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Dallas' win over Detroit.

Doncic's Herculean efforts haven't translated into wins as the Mavericks struggled defensively through this stretch.

Another night, another triple-double for Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. The Mavs superstar is in the midst of a historic stretch and perhaps the greatest individual week in NBA history.

After dropping 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to go along with three steals and two blocks in Dallas' 142-124 win over the Detroit Pistons, Doncic etched his name in the historic books by becoming the first player ever to notch six straight 30-point triple-doubles and extended his already historic 35-point triple-double streak to five games, per Statmuse.

Luka Doncic is in a class of his own

A pair of historic triple-double streaks etched into his name

Doncic could have stretched out his streak of 30-point triple-doubles to seven games had he grabbed another rebound in Dallas' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 27th, where he finished with 45 points, 14 assists, and nine boards. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old still stands alone in NBA history with these two crazy triple-double feats, which is a testament to how much he has done to carry the Mavericks this season.

Luka Dončić Last 6 Games Category Points Rebounds Assists vs. Raptors 30 12 16 vs. Celtics 37 12 11 vs. 76ers 38 11 10 vs. Pacers 39 10 11 vs. Heat 35 11 11 vs. Pistons 39 10 10 Average 36.3 11.0 11.5

Doncic already broke the 35-point triple-double streak in his previous outing, taking the honor from Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson, the only two players to average a triple-double in a season. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd spoke highly of Doncic's insane streak and the way he has carried the Mavericks throughout this stretch.

"That just shows where he’s playing at right now... To be able to score, to be able to find his teammates, and then lastly to be able to rebound the ball for us and help on the defensive end.” - Jason Kidd on Doncic's torrid triple-double stretch

Unfortunately, despite Doncic's Herculean efforts as of late, the Mavericks won just half of those outings. Nonetheless, Dallas is starting to get back to its winning ways with back-to-back wins after losing three straight games to Boston, Philadelphia, and Indiana.

Mavericks need to address defensive woes

League-worst defensive rating over last six games

Even though Doncic is having these MVP-level performances, the Mavericks haven't performed as well as a team. Offensively, the Mavericks have been terrific. They are still scoring 120.8 points per 100 possessions over their last six outings, which still ranks second in the NBA.

Though they are putting up a ton of points on the board, they are giving up a lot more on the other end of the floor. Through the same stretch, which includes their back-to-back wins over Miami and Detroit, Dallas still ranks dead last in defensive rating. They have allowed their opponents to score 125.3 points per game, which is the most in the NBA since Doncic embarked on this remarkable streak.

The Mavericks are still clinging on to the 8th seed in the Western Conference standings with a 36-28 record, still 1.5 games above the 9th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas will remain on the road to visit the Chicago Bulls, before going on a three-game stretch against three Western Conference contenders — the Warriors at home on Wednesday, at Oklahoma City on Thursday, and then a Sunday showdown against the defending champion Nuggets.