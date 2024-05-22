Highlights Luka Dončić has been inconsistent this postseason, but strong play in the Western Conference Finals could turn things around.

Dončić's supporting cast has lifted the weight off his shoulders, but he still needs to step up for the Mavericks to succeed.

The Timberwolves pose new problems with an elite defense, Dončić must be prepared for a physical series to advance.

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks handled business in the second round, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games.

Dončić finished the series very well, but he has been inconsistent throughout the playoffs so far, which isn't characteristic of him. Heading into the Western Conference Finals after two straight great games should get the ball rolling for Dončić, and the extra couple of days of rest could help some of his injuries heal a little.

Most players are banged up during this stretch of the season, so Dončić must power through his injuries and play better.

Dončić Must Rediscover Vintage Playoff Touch

His play will determine the outcome of the series

Dončić is one of the league's superior talents and has proven that time and time again since his arrival in the NBA.

This season, he has been incredible again, but for the first time in his career, he has a supporting cast good enough to allow the Mavericks to succeed even when Dončić struggles. His supporting cast has been massive during this playoff run, lifting a huge weight off of his shoulders.

Although his roster is better, the Timberwolves are a much different matchup than either of the Mavericks' prior series and Dončić must be at his best for the Mavericks to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Statistically, Dončić is having a good postseason, but it doesn't quite stand up to his prior postseason runs. Less pressure is put on Dončić alone, but he still has plenty of room to improve.

Luka Dončić Statistics - Career Playoff Runs Category 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2023-24 PPG 31.0 35.7 31.7 27.3 RPG 9.8 7.9 9.8 9.7 APG 8.7 10.3 6.4 9.1 SPG 1.2 1.3 1.8 1.4 TOV 5.2 4.6 3.9 4.1 FG% 50.0% 49.0% 45.5% 42.3% 3P% 36.4% 40.8% 34.5% 30.1%

Dončić has been incredible in each postseason he has been in. This season his numbers are down in every scoring category, but he has still been rebounding and assisting very efficiently. His shooting as a whole during these playoffs has been abysmal by Dončić's standards. He has never shot that low of a field-goal percentage or three-point percentage in his career.

If he is able to bring his percentages up to a similar number as he had in his last deep playoff run, it will give the Mavericks an excellent chance to beat the Timberwolves. With the upcoming matchup against the Timberwolves, who are known for their swarming defense, Dončić won't be seeing easier looks. He simply has to be better and hit his open shots.

Superstars Must Shine in Later Series

Teams only get as far as their best players

The NBA playoffs are a battle of attrition. Players get worn down physically and mentally. The superstars that are able to overcome that wear and tear and perform to the best of their abilities tend to lead their teams deeper into the playoffs.

Dončić is dealing with a handful of injuries during these playoffs, yet is still averaging 42.1 minutes per game in these playoffs, which ranks third out of all players.

Since Dončić's last deep playoff run, his supporting cast has completely flipped around, but his chemistry with this new roster is something that wasn't seen on the Mavericks' last Western Conference Finals team.

Jason Kidd, the Mavericks' head coach, had this to say about the difference he sees in Dončić since their last conference finals appearance via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints:

"He was probably on the cusp of being one of the best players in the world then, but now he's one of the best players in the world... He's seen every defense, the double teams... He's gotten better."

Dončić led the playoffs in scoring during his last conference finals run. During this run, he sees more double-teams and the opponents' best defender at all times. Dončić's added pressure has led to more open shots for his teammates, who have shined and taken full advantage, especially PJ Washington, who has been massive for the Mavericks in these playoffs.

If Dončić wants the Mavericks to reach the Finals, he will need to remain consistent throughout the series.

In his 15 games in the 2021-22 postseason, Dončić scored under 25 points only twice, one in a blowout loss and one in a close win. In this postseason, he has already scored under 25 points four times, going 2-2 in those games. He is only averaging 8.3 assists in those contests.

If the Mavericks are to advance, he must be more consistent across the entire series, whether that be through his playmaking or scoring. In the games he scored less than 25, he was under his playoff average in both. That type of play won't suffice against the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves Pose New Problems

A more physical team with multiple All-Defense players

The Timberwolves are a completely different team than the Thunder. They were the number one defense in the NBA during the regular season, and are the fourth best in the playoffs so far, despite playing two teams with top 10 offenses during the regular season.

As good as Lu Dort did against Dončić, the Timberwolves have a defender that is even more elite in Jaden McDaniels, who was named to the All-Defensive second team on Tuesday. McDaniels has been incredible for the Timberwolves in the playoffs, especially when it matters, both offensively and defensively.

He has done a fantastic job guarding both Devin Booker and Jamal Murray, who both struggled to get going during their respective series. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Anthony Edwards are also above-average defenders. They can both reach elite levels when they lock in, something they showed at times during their tough series against last year's champion Denver Nuggets.

Dončić must be prepared for a physical series. Whether or not the Timberwolves will double Dončić remains to be seen, but if they send double teams, Dončić's playmaking abilities must shine.

The biggest unknown in this upcoming series will be how the Mavericks are able to match up against the Timberwolves' three centers. It could limit Dončić's driving abilities, but could open up more alley-oops to Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford.

The Timberwolves roster is full of above-average defenders, and they will likely throw all of them at Dončić throughout the series, which is something the Thunder did not do much as Dort was primarily on him the majority of the time.

Game 1 is Wednesday where Dončić and the Mavericks will be on the road looking to steal a win.