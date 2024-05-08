Highlights The Mavericks must match the Thunder's energy if they want to have a chance at advancing past the second round.

Luka Dončić needs to step up for a chance at beating a young and hungry Thunder team.

Dallas must limit turnovers and improve its bench play in Game 2.

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks fell behind 1-0 in their second round NBA Playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night in a 117-95 blowout loss.

From top to bottom, the Thunder's roster completely outplayed the Mavericks, showing their depth and high energy regardless of who was on the floor.

Dončić said this in the press conference regarding the Mavericks' effort via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News:

"I think just effort. We need to be better through the whole game. That third quarter we got to one, and then we just relaxed a little bit. So we just gotta have the effort for 48 minutes."

The Thunder's star power overshadowed Dončić and Kyrie Irving's, which was a key difference in the outcome.

Mavericks Cannot Underestimate Hungry Thunder

Young OKC squad gunning for a surprise run

Basketball is a game of runs, and if a team gives up too many, it's going to be much harder to win. That's exactly what happened in the second half last night for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks were able to get the game within one point early in the third quarter, but the Thunder followed that up with a quick 11-2 run to inflate that lead right back to 10.

They were also able to pull within single digits with less than nine minutes to go, but the Thunder went on a 17-2 run over the span of the next five minutes, making the game out of reach for the Mavericks.

The Thunder are a very young team, but they play with a level of hunger from tip-off to the final buzzer that is comparable to some of the best teams in recent history. Their defense turns into offense, and they get out and run quickly. It was clearly a pace that the Mavericks were not ready for.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Playoffs vs Regular Season Category Regular Season Playoffs Fastbreak points 15.8 16.0 Points off Turnovers 20.5 20.2 Opp. Fastbreak points 12.5 9.4 Opp. Points off Turnovers 14.8 9.8

The Mavericks need to limit their turnovers and do their best to force turnovers. They turned the ball over 16 times last night, leading to 22 points off turnovers for the Thunder, while only forcing nine Thunder turnovers. If that trend continues throughout the rest of the series, winning will be tough.

The Thunder bench also combined for 42 points, while the Mavericks bench only shot 8-for-27, combining for only 23 points. Their depth has been proving its worth time and time again in the playoffs so far.

Dončić Has to Be Better

The MVP Finalist came out flat with his worst game of the playoffs

Dončić had a positive plus-minus in every single game in round one. Last night, he was a minus-21, which was the worst on the Mavericks. He played terribly at both ends of the court.

Although he played great against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Thunder pose new challenges and he must adapt. His playoff run this year has been lackluster compared to his past postseason runs.

Luka Dončić Stats - Individual Playoff Runs Category 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2023-24 PPG 31.0 35.7 31.7 28.3 RPG 9.8 7.9 9.8 8.4 APG 8.7 10.3 6.4 9.4 SPG 1.2 1.3 1.8 1.1 FG% 50.0% 49.0% 45.5% 39.5% 3P% 36.4% 40.8% 34.5% 22.7%

The Mavericks as a team are more well-rounded than in his past postseason runs, but that doesn't mean Dončić can put less effort in.

He is putting forth his weakest playoff performance of his career and if the Mavericks are going to win this series against the Thunder, they need Dončić at his best. Dončić had this to say regarding his performance last night via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News:

"Who cares? We lost. We just gotta move on to the next one. I gotta be better. We gotta be better. We know from game 1 struggling that we gotta focus. They're a great team, great defensive team, great offensive team. So, it's not going to be easy at all. We gotta play very good basketball, very focused basketball for 48 minutes."

The teams face off for game two tomorrow in Oklahoma City. The Mavericks will need a better performance all around, but especially from Dončić if they want to steal a game on the road.