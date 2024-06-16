Highlights Luka Dončić is confident and believes the Mavericks can pull off a historic comeback in the NBA Finals.

Dallas outscored Boston in the paint 60-26 in Game 4 and improved their three-point shooting, which were keys to their victory.

The Mavericks must maintain belief and desperation to overcome the historical challenge of a 3-0 series deficit.

The Dallas Mavericks dug themselves into a big hole for the NBA Finals. After dropping the first two games against the Boston Celtics, they had an opportunity to fight back on their homecourt. Game 3 was a disaster.

The Mavericks had to dig their way out of a 21-point hole in the 4th quarter. Amazingly, they were on track to do just that. The Mavericks stole momentum in the game and went on a massive run that would turn the contest into a nail-biter. Then, Luka Dončić fouled out. The Mavericks ended up losing the game 106-99, putting themselves in an unenviable position.

They were down 3-0 in the series, a position that no team has ever recovered from throughout NBA history. However, the team showed major signs of life in Game 4. On the brink of elimination, Dallas showed up to play in a big way. They destroyed the Celtics 122-84. It was the third-largest win in NBA Finals history.

Before the game, Dončić talked about the belief needed in a situation as dire as this one. Saturday night displayed a team who firmly stood behind what he was saying. A day before Game 5, Dončić sang a similar tune while speaking to the media.

“The most important thing to show is that we believe. I think we showed in Game 4, if we wouldn’t believe, we probably wouldn’t have won that game... Obviously, it’s easy to talk about it, but then showing it is another thing.” - Luka Dončić

The Mavericks will need to continue to play with the belief and, more importantly, the desperation which was exhibited in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

What Worked In Game 4

The Mavericks played the way they needed to succeed with their backs against the wall

The immediate standout from Game 4, when looking at the box score, is the difference regarding the points in the paint for both sides. The Celtics thrive on a five-out attack, but even then, the numbers are staggering. The Mavericks outscored the Celtics 60-26 down low.

The Mavericks managed to really take advantage of the lack of shot-blocking. Kristaps Porziņģis was available for this game, despite his injuries, but he saw no time on the court. The jury is still out on whether declaring Porziņģis as active was more of a scare tactic than anything else. Regardless, Dallas was ruthless in establishing their presence inside the paint.

They also managed to do something that had eluded them to this point of the series: they out-shot the Celtics from beyond the arc.

Three-Point Shooting Comparison: NBA Finals NBA Finals Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics Game 1 7-27 (25.9%) 16-42 (38.1%) Game 2 6-26 (23.1%) 10-39 (25.6%) Game 3 9-25 (36.0 %) 17-46 (37%) Game 4 15-37 (40.5%) 14-41 (34.1%)

Dončić and Kyrie Irving both struggled from three-point land, shooting a combined 1-14. However, the supporting cast around them was finally productive in hitting the looks they were given. It's tough to consistently rely upon beating a team of the Celtics' caliber from the perimeter, but it should be encouraging for the Mavericks to know they are capable of it.

Dallas still faces a Goliath of a task ahead of them, but if the belief matches the production moving forward, a history-making performance should not be ruled out from the realm of possibility.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.