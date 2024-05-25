Highlights Luka Doncic's confidence, game-winning shots, and historic playoff performances may be the beginning of a reign in the NBA Finals.

Doncic's triple-doubles and ability to excel under pressure sets him apart, suggesting that unprecedented historic success may be in store.

Doncic's talent, maturity, and ability to lead alongside other stars position him to potentially join the ranks of NBA legends like Jordan and Bryant.

It appears that Luka Dončić is a man on a mission and is ready to do damage to any opponent that gets in his way.

The Slovenian guard was made for these pressure-packed, playoff moments, and if Dončić continues to dominate at a high level, this season could be remembered as the beginning of his reign, as he has the Dallas Mavericks just two wins away from what could be the first of many NBA Finals appearances.

He allows his game to do the talking for him despite having a mouthful for Minnesota Timberwolves center and 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert after knocking down the game-winning three-point shot with three seconds remaining in regulation of Game 2 in the Western Conference Final.

When the Mavs were able to get Dončić switched onto Gobert, everyone knew that he was going to take that shot. That's exactly the matchup they wanted and, as it usually goes, Dončić was able to deliver. That killer instinct was on full display as he decided to go for the win instead of playing for the tie as the Wolves were up by two points.

Those are the kinds of decisions that separate the great ones from everyone else. Doncic was asked about his decision to go for the win and was it something that was discussed in the huddle during the timeout?

"No, it wasn't a discussion to go for the win, but I knew. I was just trying to get to my spot and hit that stepback. I'm confident in that shot".

Confidence will be key as the series shifts back to Dallas, where the Mavericks are 4-2 at home in the postseason. If Dončić continues to torture the Wolves and is able to remain confident, trust in his shot and continues to have faith in his teammates, the Western Conference crown should be there for the taking.

Dončić Continues to Rewrite History Throughout Historic Playoff Run

Statistics are evidence of Dončić's dominance

According to the stats, Dončić has been a primetime playoff performer throughout his entire career. There always exists the possibility of another record being broken or accomplishing something no other player has ever done. Dončić is such a great player, considering the numbers, numerous iconic playoff moments and his demeanor, but taking into consideration that he is only 25 years old makes us realize that we could be in store for an unprecedented run of historic proportions.

Doncic continues to add to his legacy as he became the only player to record a triple-double while also making the game-winning three-pointer. That was the 2nd time Doncic has accomplished that feat, and there is probably nobody better in the league right now with the game on the line. It seems like he was built for these kinds of moments as he has embraced the pressure and exudes confidence as he never allows the moment to overwhelm him.

In the recent win against the Wolves, Doncic also recorded his 4th career 30-point triple-double during the postseason. Triple-doubles are a normal thing for Doncic as he is capable of filling up the stat sheet on any given night. He has a long way to go before he eventually reaches the top of that list, but he will definitely close the gap rather quickly if he continues to have these kinds of games.

NBA All-Time Leaders In Playoff Triple-Doubles Player Total Magic Johnson 30 LeBron James 28 Nikola Jokić 18 Russell Westbrook 12 Jason Kidd 11 Draymond Green 10 Rajon Rondo 10 Larry Bird 10 Wilt Chamberlain 9 Luka Dončić 8 Oscar Robertson 8

While the focus is on triple-doubles, Dončić also became the fourth player in NBA history to record four triple-doubles in a five-game span in the postseason. His basketball IQ allows him to accumulate these numbers at a faster pace than your average NBA player.

He doesn't have to hunt or steal rebounds because Dončić knows how to position himself and has the size to box out smaller guards. A lot of his assists are not simple hand-offs or bounce passes in the paint.

Dončić Making His Case to be Mentioned Among the Greats

Individual players are only as good as the players surrounding them

It was just a matter of time before Doncic was going to reach his potential. Everyone knew how good he could be, but if he can secure a championship this season, his name may begin to circulate among the greatest players ever. Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are the players normally mentioned when it comes to the G.O.A.T. debate.

While there is a lot to be desired when it comes to Doncic's career, he still has plenty of time to cement his legacy and winning a title this year could be just the beginning. When the Mavs traded for Kyrie Irving, there existed doubts that the duo would underachieve and that two ball-dominant players could not coexist.

That also shows the maturity displayed by Dončić, to be able to welcome another star player with open arms and figuring out a way to make it work. Many questioned how Dončić would perform if he had to share the spotlight, but now they have their answer, as the duo of Dončić and Irving have been nothing short of stellar.

Not only was the Irving acquisition a big deal, but also the additions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington have been tremendous. Jaden Hardy has also stepped up and made some big shots and rookie Dereck Lively II has exceeded expectations and has played an integral part in the Mavs' recent run of success.