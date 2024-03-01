Highlights The Dallas Mavericks dominated in February, going 8-3 and excelling in key statistical categories.

Washington's defense has bolstered the Mavericks' lineup, improving rebounding and limiting opponent scoring.

Superstars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have gelled, leading the team to anticipate success in the playoffs.

The NBA is witnessing the most disparity across the league in years. Although the Boston Celtics look like they're destined for a straight-line path to the NBA Finals, the same can't be said for the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have taken significant jumps, catapulting themselves to the top of the conference. The defending champion, Denver Nuggets, is not a team to rule out once the postseason comes around. It also goes without mentioning the dogfight that is currently underway with the four teams currently slotted for play-in berths, all capable of making a run in the playoffs.

Out of the four teams, there is one that has made massive changes, which has put them in contention as a legitimate title contender, and that is the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks dominated in February

Dallas figured out the recipe for success due to some needed reinforcements

There haven't been many teams in the NBA that are on a hotter streak than the Mavericks. In February, they went 8-3 and dominated the competition that stood before them.

Dallas Mavericks Stats in February Category Stats Rank PTS DIFF +10.7 3rd OFF RATING 122.1 3rd DEF RATING 111.4 8th

They started the month going 3-0 on an Eastern Conference road trip. However, when they returned home they were greeted with reinforcements. The Mavericks made trades to acquire Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards and P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets.

In their first game with Dallas, they thrashed the second-seeded Thunder in a 146-111 win. Since they've joined the team, their impact can't be understated.

Although Jason Kidd is a defensive-minded coach, Dallas's defense this season has struggled for the most part. Before the trades were made, the Mavericks were the 21st-ranked defensive team in the league. That solidified them as the worst defensively out of all the Western Conference teams hopeful to make the playoffs. Since acquiring Kyrie Irving at last season's trade deadline, their philosophy was to outscore opponents, a tactic that resulted in them missing the playoffs.

Defense has always been important to the success of this core in Dallas. When the Mavericks went on their fantastic run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, they were the seventh-ranked defense with a defensive rating of 109.1. The contribution of Washington defensively has been a pleasant surprise for the Mavericks despite defense not being a strong suit of his during his time with the Hornets.

Washington On/Off Stats Before vs. After Joining the Mavericks Category Washington Before Washington After OPP ORB% +0.5% -10.7% TOV% +0.2% +2.2% OPP PTS/POSS +0.4% -4.7%

One of the best defensive skills is closing out a defensive possession and Washington can do just that. Opponents' offensive rebounding opportunities are down 10.7 percent when Washington is on the court, which is among the top percentile in the entire league. Washington has contributed to a +6 points differential and most importantly provides much-needed spacing.

The duo of Washington alongside Maxi Kleber on the frontcourt has been a match made in heaven. They are +24.3 in all minutes played together and among the best defensive lineups in the association, holding opponents to 97.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Mavericks have brought in the right role players to help contribute to winning, and most importantly, they have the luxury of being home to two of the top players in the NBA.

Dončić and Irving have figured it out

The two superstars have brought the best out of each other

Regardless of how great the role players have been playing for the Mavericks, their title aspirations are due to the play of their superstars. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving were able to have a full offseason to learn how to play together, and we're seeing the difference from a couple of months together at the end of last season compared to a full season of play this year.

Irving and Doncic Stats Together Last Season vs. This Season Category Last Season This Season PTS DIFF +4.6 +9.0 PTS/POSS 121.7 123.0 OPP PTS/POSS 117.1 114.0

Doncic and Irving last season were one of the best offensive duos in the NBA. It wasn't a question of whether they could score, but they would give up the same amount of points on the other end. Both players thrive with the ball in their hands, and it was clear there was an adjustment period needed to figure out how to utilize both of their skill sets to their fullest.

It seems Jason Kidd and his coaching staff have been able to pull it off by staggering the minutes between the two players perfectly and divvying up the ballhandling responsibilities enough to keep the defense on guard at all times.

Doncic has been dominating this season, averaging 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field while leading the league with a 40.3 percent usage rate. He's put together one of the best individual seasons in the history of the NBA. The stellar play of Doncic has undermined how fantastic Irving has been.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Doncic is averaging more points than Kevin Durant, more rebounds than Karl-Anthony Towns, and more assists than James Harden

Despite not being named an All-Star, Irving is averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 49.5 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 42.5 percent from three-point range.

When Irving and Doncic are on the court together, they are in the 90th percentile in point differential and the 95th percentile in points per possession. Offensively, the Mavericks are going to score the ball and now that holes throughout the roster have been addressed with the deadline deals, Dallas is poised to combat any team they face in the postseason.

Earlier in the season, the Mavericks were subjected to play without Irving due to an injury, but for the most part, Dallas has been healthy and rolling since. The Mavericks are currently sitting at the seventh seed and just half a game back of the sixth seed, and four games back of cracking the top four.

As the postseason inches closer by the day, the Mavericks have solidified themselves as one of the scariest teams in the NBA.