Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks know the goliath of a task that has been put in front of them. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit. That is the reality they now face after losing Game 3 on their homecourt to the Boston Celtics. This was a scenario that was easily preventable for the Mavericks.

They had a chance to steal a close Game 2 in Boston but ran into a bit of bad luck. The highlight block on PJ Washington late in the fourth quarter when the Mavericks were closing the gap was questionably left without a foul call after some contact on the play from Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. The Mavericks lost the momentum from there, dropping the game 105-98.

Game 3 was undoubtedly a disaster for the Mavericks. After falling behind by 21 points early in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks stormed back into the game, making it a nail-biter down the stretch. Luck was not on their side in this one either. Dončić was fouled out of the game after a couple of back-and-forths with Brown on the defensive end.

Kyrie Irving was left to fend for himself down the stretch of the ball game, needing to will the team to victory. Irving had a spectacular performance in Game 3, but this was something that even a red-hot Kyrie couldn't manage. The Celtics won the game 106-99, taking the stranglehold on the series that they now have.

One would expect the morale to be low after a loss like that. It very well could have been. However, at the very least, Dončić was still saying all the right things for someone in his team's position.

The Mavericks will certainly need to correct more than their fair share of issues if they want to make their dream a reality.

The Mavericks Focal Points Moving Forward

Dallas will need to find solutions to two major problems

There are at least two major factors that will need to be addressed for the Mavericks moving forward: their secondary scoring and Dončić's defense.

Mavericks' Game 3 Performance Category Irving Dončić Rest of the Team Points 35 27 37 FG-FGA 13-28 11-27 14-31 FG% 46.4 40.7 45.1 3P-3PA 4-6 1-7 4-12 3P% 66.6 14.2 33.3

Dallas has struggled to find consistent scoring outside of Dončić and Irving. Even past that, this was the first game in the series where Irving scored over 20 points. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd attempted to address the issue by throwing Tim Hardaway Jr. into the rotation last night. He scored no points and was a team-worst -16 for +/-.

Dončić will also need a better defensive effort for the rest of this series if the Mavericks want any chance of pushing for a comeback. Luka has been the constant target of Boston's offense. If the Mavericks want any hope of winning this series, Dončić can't just be an offensive superstar. He needs to be active on both sides of the basketball.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.