Highlights Luka Doncic's late-game heroics secured a crucial road win for the Dallas Mavericks over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Luka Doncic acknowledged his poor performance in the first three quarters with a pep talk that fueled his 15-point fourth quarter.

The 2024 All-Star can help the Mavericks take a commanding 2-0 series lead off of momentum from Game 1.

Luka Dončić helped the Dallas Mavericks steal home-court advantage with a narrow 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. The Mavericks escaped with the win, but it could have gone the other way had Dončić not exploded down the stretch.

Dončić overcame going cold from the field through three quarters and trailing 83-82 entering the fourth like a true NBA MVP candidate. He scored 15 of his 33 points on the affair in the final 12 minutes of action. The Slovenian All-Star ignited a big 13-0 run by scoring and assisting on 11 of those points from the 10:11 mark until 7:38 left to play in regulation.

His final five points came inside the final five minutes of action, capped off by a 14-foot step-back jumper that iced the Timberwolves and put the Mavericks up 106-102 with 49 seconds to go. Dončić found his groove and was able to pick his spots, which he credited as a major reason why he was able to come out of his funk.

Dončić Was Not Settling For a Loss in Game 1

Despite a slow start, Dončić put his team on his back

When asked what got him rolling offensively in the fourth quarter during his post-game press conference, the newly-named All-NBA First Team member kept it simple.

"I just said to myself, you know, we got to win this game. I got to be way better, because [for] three quarters, I didn't play good. So I just came in the fourth, get to my spot, and led the team to win." -Luka Dončić

Doncic willed himself out of a slump that could have put Dallas in a 0-1 hole against Minnesota. Kyrie Irving bailed him out by keeping the Mavs in the ball game with 24 points in the first half. Once Irving passed the baton to Dončić in the fourth, he ran through the tape and overcame a Wolves offense that would not go away.

The 25-year-old knows what it's like to come within arms reach of the NBA Finals, advancing to the 2022 Western Conference Finals in a 4-1 series loss to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. Dončić is also well aware of what winning a championship will mean for his legacy. The Mavericks will need him to approach Game 2 with the same mindset he had down the stretch on Wednesday night to head back to Dallas with a commanding 2-0 lead.