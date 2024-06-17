Highlights The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, setting up a Game 5 back in Boston.

The Celtics will look to win the NBA title on their home floor, and Mavericks' superstar Luka Dončić health has remained in question leading up to the important Game 5 match-up.

Dončić told reporters during a media availability session that he felt good enough to get back out onto the floor for his team despite facing several reported ailments.

The Boston Celtics return home to face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with a chance to raise the Larry O'Brien trophy on their home floor, for an NBA-record eighteenth time. Part of the reason why they had to come back home for another chance at Finals immortality, though, was because of the Mavericks' sensational performance in Game 4, led by their 2024 NBA MVP finalist, Luka Dončić.

Dončić had scored a game-high 29 points in the Game 4 blowout win for the Mavericks, crushing the Celtics by 38 points in their home building, but he had been questionable entering the night due to several different injury concerns.

2024 NBA Playoffs Stat Leaders Category Leader Stat PTS L. Dončic 607 REB L. Dončic 196 AST L. Dončic 173 WS L. Dončić 2.9

Entering Game 4, it was reported that Dončić had been experiencing pain in both his knee and chest. Despite these concerns, he continued to play in the potential elimination game, forcing a Game 5 with a monstrous victory. After his efforts in Game 4, Dončić was asked about his health by reporters during a post-practice press conference, to which he denied the possibility of missing a game in the Finals.

Though Dončić did admit that the Mavericks' long and tumultuous 2023-24 season was taking a toll on him, he shrugged off any concerns about his laundry list of injuries. Celtics beat reporter Daniel Donabedian shared Dončić's response to questions regarding his injuries on Twitter/X.

"At this point in the season, there's a lot of things going on, so, I'm fine. I'm playing, I'm fine." - Luka Dončic

With the season on the line for a second-straight game in the 2024 NBA Finals, Dončić chose not to leave his status for Game 5 up for interpretation, showing that he's committed to the team's goal of somehow finding their way out of a 3-0 deficit to win the title.

Dončić's Health a Real Concern for Dallas?

If the Mavericks come away with a Game 5 victory, the All-Star would be put under even more duress

Dallas comes into Game 5 against the Celtics with hopes of getting back on track in the NBA Finals and ultimately being the first team in NBA history to come all the way back when trailing three games to none in a playoff series. The only possible cog in their plan is that if they do take Game 5, the health of their best player may be further compromised. Though Dončić wants to win more than anything, it might be a good idea to possibly sit him for longer stretches during Game 5 to preserve his health.

Even if it is an impossible task, Dončić has seemingly been gaining new injuries game after game, which doesn't appear to be great when thinking about the grand scheme of things for Dallas in the series. If there's one thing about Luka Dončić that may be for certain, it's that he won't be held back from trying to help his team win, however, the cards may fall in terms of his health.

Luka Dončić Injury History Since Beginning of 2024 NBA Finals Date Injury 6/16/24 Thoracic (Chest) 6/13/24 Thoracic (Chest) 6/8/24 Knee 6/5/25 Knee

Dončić and the Mavericks will try to push the 2024 NBA Finals further against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics during Game 5 on Monday, June 17 at 8:30 PM ET in Boston's TD Garden. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ABC.