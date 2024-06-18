Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have a star duo in Dončić and Irving ready to lead them back to the Finals.

Dončić had an impressive playoff run, showing he can elevate his team with greatness.

Irving's performance was inconsistent, but he showed moments as Dončić's running mate.

The shot clock had already been turned off. As the final seconds of Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals winded down, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving were mere bystanders as the Boston Celtics completed their gentleman’s sweep of the Dallas Mavericks, claiming the Larry O’Brien as their own. Dončić and Irving were standing on the court when the buzzer sounded, but they were technically benched with two minutes left in the fourth quarter with the game clearly out of hand.

As the clock ticked down under five seconds, the TD Garden crowd grew louder in anticipation of the final buzzer, one that would soon be met with tears, uproar, and confetti. The audience and the Celtics couldn’t contain their excitement for the game to end and the celebration to begin, but Dončić and Irving slowly drifted together, ahead of the rest of their pack, eyes glued to Boston’s players that would soon be celebrating. The two embraced solemnly, but warmly, and shared a few words before pandemonium erupted in the Garden.

At his post-game media availability, Dončić was questioned about his exchange with Irving by Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News.

“Just having Kyrie on my team is unbelievable… We said ‘we’ll fight together next season, and we’re just gonna believe.'”

After a torrid run through a gauntlet of a Western Conference, the Mavericks proved that they could win a title with a team built around the Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving pairing. Boston may have won in five quick games, with humongous leads built in nearly every single one, but the Mavericks were closer to winning the championship than the final scores suggest.

Dallas will be hoping that they’ll be back in this position again soon. So far, it’s proven imperative that they keep their superstar backcourt together in order to fight their way back into the Finals.

Can the Dallas Mavericks Get Back to the NBA Finals?

Why this team is built for the future

The Dallas Mavericks have the talent necessary to make it out of the West and return to the Finals soon. Luka Dončić showed this postseason that he can not only dominate individually in any given series, but can also lift his team to unexpected heights through his singular greatness. He finished the year having averaged 28.9 points, 8.1 assists, and 9.5 rebounds.

The only players in NBA history that have matched that output are Nikola Jokić last year, LeBron James in 2015, Oscar Robertson in 1963, Russell Westbrook, and Dončić himself in 2017. Of that group, only Jokic and James made the Finals. Everybody else played in only 12 games or fewer. Even with the series against the Celtics where he underperformed to his own lofty standards, Dončić still had one of the most impressive playoff runs in the game's history. There’s no reason he can’t lead his team back to the Finals with the right roster around him and the luck that’s afforded to all NBA champs.

Kyrie Irving was severely disappointed in what was supposed to be his revenge series against the Celtics. Fans at the TD Garden relentlessly booed Irving whenever he touched the ball. Irving may claim that the noise doesn’t affect him or possibly even fuels him.

Still, his performances in Boston paint a different picture: the hecklers and the pressure of playing against his former team caused him to uncharacteristically shrink against the Celtics. While he couldn’t muster up the strength to hold up as Dončić’s running mate against Boston in the Finals, he did have several huge playoff moments where he showed why he could be a perfect complement to Dončić’s game. His offensive creation gave Dallas the second scoring threat it so desperately needed alongside Dončić, and it paid off handsomely with a Finals appearance.

Kyrie Irving 2024 NBA Finals stats Category Overall Home Away PPG 19.8 28.0 14.3 APG 5.0 4.0 5.7 RPG 3.0 3.5 2.7 SPG 0.6 0.0 1.0 TOV 1,8 1.5 2.0 FG% 41.4% 50.0% 34.0% 3FG% 27.6% 41.7% 17.6% FT% 100% 100% 100%

If Irving could have lived up to his billing as a number two option on a title team, this would have been a completely different series. When he was scoring efficiently, it put pressure on the Celtics’ defense and opened up opportunities for Dallas’ role players. They may have flamed out too early, but Dončić and Irving proved that they could lead a team to the Finals as a duo, and they’ll both be looking to bring their squad back soon.

Their supporting cast stepped up big time before the Finals and contributed a large part to the Mavericks playing spoiler for a few different postseason teams. The best part is, that there’s still plenty of room for growth and improvement, too.

Dereck Lively II had a fantastic playoff run as a 20-year-old rookie, Josh Green is still only 23 and steadily improved throughout his second career playoff run, and both of their midseason acquisitions in Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington are still only 25 and will only grow more comfortable with their new team, and the Mavericks have several young players that have yet to play any meaningful minutes like Jaden Hardy and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Between internal improvement and minor moves on the margins of the roster, there's no reason that the Dallas Mavericks can't will their way back into the Finals soon. Whether they do will be up to them.