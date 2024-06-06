Highlights The Dallas Mavericks are aiming for their second title, led by superstar Luka Dončić.

Dončić's impressive playoff performances have elevated the Mavericks.

His partnership with Kyrie Irving is crucial; both players mesh perfectly to boost the team's success.

The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up to take on the Boston Celtics in their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, but throughout this entire playoff run, league insider Mark Medina has been impressed by Mavs star Luka Dončić, and feels as though he has showcased himself to be an ‘even greater superstar’ than ever before.

Just Four Wins Away

Dallas’ last Finals appearance came in 2011 – they won it all

The Mavericks aren't in the NBA Finals very often, with the organization having only reached them on two prior occasions; both in 2006, where they would lose to the Miami Heat featuring Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal, and 2011, where Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki ensured they would get the better of the Heat, which now had LeBron James and Chris Bosh alongside Wade, defeating them in six games.

Now, in the era of Luka Dončić – who, as expected, looks locked in if his social media post is anything to go by - the Mavericks have the chance to win only their second ever title, needing to record just four wins from seven against the fire-powered Boston Celtics, who have statistically been the best team in the NBA all season long.

However, the Mavericks haven’t had an easy ride to this point, having to knock off the L.A. Clippers, the No.1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, and then the Minnesota Timberwolves along the way.

Luka Dončić's Legendary Production Category Statistic All-Time Rank Career PPG 28.7 3rd Career APG 8.3 13th Playoff PPG 31.1 2nd Playoff APG 8.8 4th 40-plus point playoff games 8.0 12th

But, if they are to win it all, though, then they may have to overcome the odds as slight underdogs, and rely on their backcourt duo of Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who have cemented themselves as one of the best duos in the league throughout this post-season run, as well as their ability to force their opponents to take heavily contested shots.

Furthermore, the narrative already appears to be shifting, with some arguing that a championship win could transcend the Slovenian star’s legacy even further, with head coach Jason Kidd - who was a member of the Mavericks core that won in 2011 – even going as far to state the 25-year-old would surpass Nowitzski as the “greatest Maverick ever”.

Dončić and Irving are the ‘perfect fit’

Despite being the fifth-seeded team in the West in the playoffs, Medina hasn’t been surprised by just how well the Mavericks have played on this run, noting that the partnership of Dončić and Irving has meshed together perfectly, which, in turn, has seen Dončić elevate his game even further.

“I’m not surprised about how well the Mavs have played. We've seen that Luka Dončić has become an even greater superstar with not only just his brilliant scoring performances, but being a little bit more efficient, trusting his teammates more, and really leaning on Kyrie Irving's star presence. I think that we've seen the best version of Kyrie Irving as well. He's just a perfect fit on the core, with how he and Luka are like 1A/1B – it seems very natural and organic, and then Kyrie can be that leader off the court because of his veteran status, and the fact that they have a better supporting cast.”

Battled Hard In Playoffs Despite Obstacles

Dealt with injury and illness, but has been on a monstrous offensive tear since

It feels a long time in the past since Dončić was dealing with injuries which appeared to limit his offensive production, especially from behind the three-point line, but during the Western Conference Finals win over the Timberwolves, he looked almost back to his best.

Despite his injury niggles, and suffering through illness too, across the course of the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals, Dončić has still led the team in scoring, averaging 28.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the field, while also dishing out 8.8 assists, and being active on the boards, grabbing 9.6 per outing.

Luka Dončić Stats - Numbers by Series Category vs. L.A. Clippers vs. OKC vs. Timberwolves PPG 29.8 24.7 32.4 RPG 8.8 10.5 9.6 APG 9.5 8.7 8.2 SPG 1.0 1.8 2.2 FG% 40.5 44.7 47.3 3P% 23.9 39.1 43.4

However, one area in which he has struggled is shooting from deep, averaging only 34.3 percent from three, the lowest mark of his playoff career.

When breaking this down by series, though, it is evident that he has re-gained his prolific scoring form that he has shown since he entered the NBA as a fresh-faced 19-year-old in 2018, having jumped from 23.9 percent efficiency from downtown in the series against the Clippers - the worst on the team - to 39.1 percent against the Thunder, and 43.4 percent against the Timberwolves.

With his improved efficiency has also come improved scoring production, with the five-time All-Star averaging 30-plus points in the West Finals, much more reminiscent of his overall career playoff form, where he has averaged a career 31.1 points in his 45 total post-season games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Dončić joins LeBron James (2006) as the only players in NBA history to average at least 30/7/6 on a 50-win team and not win the league MVP that season.

With the Finals looming, the Dallas Mavericks will be looking to their leading talisman to perform like a star once again in the biggest series of his young career.

If he is to take them all the way, then this will certainly boost his legacy, despite his tender age of 25.

One thing is for certain, though - we have never seen a star like this in the NBA.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.