Highlights Luka Dončić led the Mavericks to a pivotal Game 5 win with a 31-point triple-double.

Dončić showed a different approach with a calm demeanor towards the referees and efficient shooting.

The Mavericks have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals win a close out win in Game 6 on Saturday.

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks won the pivotal Game 5 of their best-of-seven series against the Oklahoma City Thunder and took a 3-2 series lead heading back onto their home court for Game 6. After a subpar performance in Game 4, Dončić was back to his superstar self on Wednesday night. The MVP finalist tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead Dallas to a 104-92 win.

Apart from returning to form, Dončić also had a different approach to Game 5. Often seen complaining and screaming towards the officials, he was visibly calm and collected to the refs on Wednesday. Following the win, Dončić revealed that he entered the game with a shifted mindset, which helped him focus and perform at his best during the pivotal contest.

“I just tried to play basketball. Just focus on basketball. Sometimes I forgot this is the thing I love, this is the thing I do. My mental focus was to just go out there and play basketball with a smile on my face and just go.” - Luka Dončić

Looks like Luka got his joy back. Nonetheless, Dončić will certainly have a lot to smile about after their massive win on the road to come within just a win away from returning to the Western Conference Finals.

Dončić Dominant In Game 5 Masterpiece

Notched his 3rd 30-point playoff triple-double

Dončić was certainly locked in and played with a ton of freedom during Game 5 and that translated into his best game of the series so far. The Slovenian superstar notched his third career 30-point triple-double in the postseason, which ties him for the second-most such games by a player aged 25 years or below. Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson still leads the pack in that category with seven such games, while Dončić tied OKC Thunder legend Russell Westbrook.

Apart from the triple-double, Doncic also had his most efficient shooting night of the series. He went 12-of-22 from the field overall and connected on 5-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The Mavs superstar played a complete game. He facilitated well, as usual. But he also came up with big scoring stretches throughout the game, including a personal 8-0 run at the top of the fourth quarter that ballooned the Mavericks lead to 18 points, their highest of the night.

Luka Dončić Game 5 Performance vs. Thunder Category Stats PTS 31 REB 10 AST 11 FG-A 12-22 3P-A 5-11

Oklahoma City threatened to come back and came to as close as seven points. But the Mavericks executed well enough offensively and came up huge on the defensive end to stave off the Thunder. Dončić, in particular, made the biggest stop of the night when he swatted a layup from a charging Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in transition with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

With a win in Game 6, the Mavericks have a chance to close out the Thunder on Saturday and book their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.