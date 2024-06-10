Highlights Luka Dončić's 32-point triple-double was not enough to lift the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2.

Despite his efforts, Dončić blamed his carelessness and inability to make freethrows as the two reasons why they lost the game.

The Mavericks shot poorly as a team from the foul line and committed costly errors that prevented them from tying the Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in testy waters after they lost Game 2 to the Boston Celtics and now trail the 2024 NBA Finals, 2-0. As they have done so all season long, the Mavericks leaned heavily on the Herculean efforts of their superstar Luka Dončić, who finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on Sunday night.

With the way he carried his team, the Western Conference Finals MVP is the last person to blame for Dallas' gut-wrenching loss. But as real leaders do, Dončić took accountability and pointed to two of his shortcomings that ultimately cost them Game 2.

“My turnovers and my missed free throws cost us the game. I’ve got to do way better in those two categories.” - Luka Dončić

Despite finishing with a triple-double, Dončić committed eight turnovers and went just 4-of-9 from the freethrow line. Those missed opportunities and giveaways certainly contributed to the kind of messy game that Dallas had overall.

As a team, the Mavericks tallied 15 turnovers and missed eight of their 24 attempts from the charity stripe.

Celtics Defense Deserves Credit

There is a reason why the Boston Celtics are the best team in basketball and why they are two wins away from raising banner No. 18 at TD Garden. Despite shooting just 10-of-39 from three, Boston hung its hat on its defense throughout the game, especially in the second half.

Team Comparison — 2024 NBA Finals Game 2 Category Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks FG 38-84 38-80 3P 10-39 6-26 FT 19-20 16-24 AST 29 21 TOV 11 15

As a team, the Mavericks made just 2-of-13 shots from beyond the arc and committed seven turnovers after the halftime break. It also did not help that the Celtics somewhat found their rhythm in the fourth quarter, where they were able to connect on 4-of-9 three-pointers.

Still, despite their chaotic game, the Mavericks somehow found themselves within striking distance even when the Celtics seemed like they were pulling away in the fourth. They had many golden opportunities to make a run during that period. But as mentioned, costly turnovers prevented them from making a real push and stealing the game in the end.

Key Sequence Proved to be Backbreaker for Dallas

Mavericks have zero room for error against Celtics

There was one particular sequence in the fourth quarter that proved to be the backbreaker for the Mavericks. And no, it wasn't Derrick White's insane chase down block on PJ Washington with under a minute left.

This one happened with four minutes and change remaining in the game. Down by eight points but with momentum on their side, Mavericks power forward PJ Washington dribbled into trouble with Celtics defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday harrassing him.

After Holiday deflected the pass, the ball went to Dončić in the backcourt, who had just a second to get the ball past halfcourt. To avoid the violation, Dončić then flung the ball into the frontcourt, but his pass was picked off by Derrick White.

Holiday wound up scoring on an open three, which extended Boston's lead to 11. After a missed triple from Irving on the other end, White made another three-pointer that gave the Celtics a 14-point lead, their biggest of the evening. Though the Mavericks still made a rally late in the quarter, that stretch ultimately killed Dallas' chances to win Game 2.

Nonetheless, there were other areas of the game that ultimately cost Dallas the opportunity to tie the Finals. Luckily for the Mavericks, it takes four wins to win a series and the next two games will be on their home turf.

It will take a Herculean effort (and even some luck), not just from Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, but the entire Mavs team to take down the juggernaut Celtics. But they have zero room for error to overcome the massive hurdle that the green and white present in their quest for basketball immortality.