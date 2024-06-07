Highlights Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić is shifting his focus for Game 2 after the Celtics dominated the NBA Finals opener.

Dončić remains positive despite the loss, highlighting the need for better execution in Game 2.

The Celtics got a huge boost from the returning Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 20 points off the bench.

The Boston Celtics drew first blood in Game 1 after they blew out the Dallas Mavericks, 107-89, to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Despite dropping the series-opener, Luka Dončić still had a remarkable NBA Finals debut with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The Celtics were just simply the better team from the get-go, and they dominated both ends of the floor in Game 1. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have no choice but to flush this loss down the drain and figure out a better game plan to beat Boston. That is exactly what Dončić's mindset is as the Mavs shift their focus to Game 2.

"Just focus on the next game. I think we really got good shots. We just didn't make them. But we've got to go game by game. The Game 1 is over. We've got to watch film, what we did wrong, and focus only on the next one." - Luka Dončić

In the playoffs, the goal is to just get at least one game on the road. The Mavericks still have a terrific chance to do that and tie the series when the NBA Finals shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

But the Mavericks will need to show more aggressiveness and energy to start Game 2 to avoid climbing uphill, much like they did in Game 1.

Celtics Blitzed Mavericks To Open Game 1

Kristaps Porzingis strong performance in his return sparked Boston

The Mavericks had no answer for a Celtics onslaught that saw the Eastern Conference champions come out of the gates firing. Boston opened up the Finals with a 37-20 first quarter, led by an inspiring return from Kristaps Porziņģis, who went for 11 points in the opening period.

Porzingis, who came back from a lengthy absence, continued his stellar play in the second quarter and finished the first half with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

After trailing by 21 at the half, the Mavericks made a furious rally in the third quarter that certainly got the fans at TD Garden sweating. Dončić led the charge by scoring 10 of his 30 points in the period that helped Dallas cut the lead to as low as eight points.

However, the Celtics showed their resolve by going on a 14-2 run to close the third quarter and were able to stave off any Mavericks comeback attempt in the fourth. Boston pretty much had cruise control for the entire game, save for that lone Mavericks run in the third quarter.

Dončić Sees Positives Despite Loss

Dallas' shots weren't going down in Game 1

Even though they got blown out, Dončić still remains positive about their outlook for the series. The Mavericks were able to generate decent offense, but they were just not able to knock down their shots.

Kyrie Irving, in particular, had a rough night overall. The former Celtic, who got booed by the Boston crowd everytime he touched the ball, finished with just 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

Dončić was really the Mavericks' lone source of offense, as guys like PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II were also unable to make an impact offensively.

Nonetheless, the Mavs can look forward to Game 2, as the NBA Finals nerves continue to wear off for some of Dallas' first-time finalists. Game 2 tips off on Sunday at 8PM ET in Boston.