Highlights Luka Dončić shows love to his teammates following their crucial win over the Thunder in Game 5.

The Dallas Mavericks have shown poise and resiliency throughout this playoff run.

Dallas has a chance to close out the series on Saturday and return to the Western Conference Finals.

Battered and bruised with varying ailing parts all over his body, Luka Dončić found a way to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a pivotal Game 5 win on the road to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dončić put together a masterful performance, notching his third career 30-point triple-double in the playoffs with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Amid his Herculean efforts on Wednesday night, Dončić expressed his love for this "special" group and credited his teammates for getting the Mavericks to within a win away from making the Western Conference Finals.

“The whole team stepped up. I couldn’t do it without my teammates. Everybody that came on the floor gave 100 percent energy. We play as a team. We win as a team. We lose as a team. This team is special, man. We’ve only been together for five months. I’ve been having a lot of fun with this team.”

Dallas Has Shown Resiliency Throughout The Playoffs

Mavs have not lost two in a row in the postseason

Despite a few bumps along the road in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Mavericks seem to always find a way to bounce back. That is exactly what they did on Wednesday night when they took back homecourt advantage in Game 5 and now have a chance to close out the series on their home floor on Saturday night.

The Mavericks have yet to lose two games in a row during this playoff run. Kyrie Irving echoed the same sentiments as Dončić about the team's togetherness and credited the environment they have created for their success and resiliency as a group.

"I attribute that to the team environment to we created... For us, we feel like we're in the trenches together. When we go out and play a game in a 24-hour or 48-hour span, we have to respond." - Kyrie Irving

Winning on the road is difficult in the postseason. Yet, the Mavs, who have won four games in the playoffs, have proven time and time again that they are not fazed as a group when facing a hostile environment, where it's just them against 20,000 screaming opposing fans.

The theme has been the same for Dallas in their two series so far. Both the Clippers and Thunder beat them convincingly in Game 1, but the Mavs bounced back by winning Game 2 on the road. Dallas won Game 3 at home to go up 2-1, but failed to take a stranglehold on the series by losing Game 4. Despite facing adversity once again, the Mavs showcased their poise and resiliency and won both Game 5s away from American Airlines Center.

Like in the Clippers series, will the same pattern follow in Game 6 on Saturday with the Mavericks advancing to the Western Conference Finals, or will Oklahoma City live to fight another day and force a Game 7 on their home floor?