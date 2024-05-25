Highlights Luka Dončić's game-winning triple over Gobert solidified his clutch heroics in Game 2.

Dončić's fifth triple-double of the postseason showcased his impressive performance.

Dallas' comeback win against Minnesota gives them a 2-0 series lead, aiming for the NBA Finals.

Clutch time.

Surely two of Luka Dončić's favorite words, especially with how he tends to take the last shot of the game for the Dallas Mavericks as their superstar.

Friday night showed why he is their go-to option for last shots, knocking down an incredible game-winning three-pointer over Rudy Gobert to have Dallas beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-108 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

After making the triple, Dončić looked at Gobert and had a memorable statement to say to him, explicit included.

“You can’t f****ng guard me,” -Luka Dončić to Rudy Gobert

Dončić's Clutch Heroics In Game 2

Knocked Down Game-Winning Triple Over Gobert

Dončić put together a huge performance in Game 2, finishing with 32 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds on 10-of-23 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc. It's his fifth triple-double so far this postseason.

The biggest highlight of the night was what he did near the end of the fourth quarter with Dallas trailing 108-106 with 12.1 seconds left.

After receiving the ball off the inbound, he got Minnesota's Rudy Gobert switched onto him. Seeing the mismatch, Dončić pulled out all the dribble moves to have Gobert compromise and create all the space he needed to convert the three-pointer and put Dallas ahead for good. Minnesota had three seconds left for a final shot, but Naz Reid's attempt was unsuccessful.

Dallas winning tonight was significant, especially with how they trailed by as much as 20 points in the first half. However, they kept fighting back as they outscored Minnesota 61-48 in the second half.

Dončić had plenty of assistance from co-star Kyrie Irving, who had 20 points (13 in fourth quarter) to go with six assists and four rebounds. Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II also contributed greatly, combining for 30 points on 14-of-16 shooting inside the paint.

What's Next For Dallas

Return Home With 2-0 Series Lead

It is very big for Dallas to steal both home games from Minnesota, finding themselves two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

It would be the first NBA Finals appearance of Dončić's career and the fourth of Irving's career, the latter being his first since 2017.

The Mavericks will look to go up 3-0 in the series when they host the Timberwolves on May 26 at 8:00 p.m. EST.