Highlights Kyrie Irving's impact on the Dallas Mavericks has been significant, contributing on both offense and defense.

The Mavericks are 10-3 all-time when leading a playoff series 2-1, putting them in a strong position.

Having Irving has elevated the Mavericks' playoff performance and has helped them succeed against higher-seeded teams.

After losing the first game of the series, the Dallas Mavericks have won two consecutive games against the Oklahoma City Thunder to take a 2-1 series lead in the second round of the playoffs. Although Mavericks star Luka Dončić has played a major role in the team's recent success, as expected, his backcourt partner Kyrie Irving has helped elevate the team to another level.

In Game 3, Irving scored 22 points while shooting 10-for-17 from the field. Furthermore, the 32-year-old recorded seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block. After the Mavericks' 105-101 victory, Dončić spoke about what it means having Irving on the team, calling him "amazing."

“He’s amazing. He’s trying to facilitate for everyone, and he’s doing it all on both ends of the floor. We appreciate having him.” -Luka Doncic

Irving's Impact on the Mavericks

Irving is doing it all on the basketball court to help lead the Mavericks through the playoffs

With Irving on the team, Dallas is 6-3 in the playoffs so far, despite entering as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. In those games, Irving is averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Additionally, despite primarily being an offensive-minded guard throughout his NBA career, the one-time champion is making his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1.8 steals per game in the playoffs so far. Recently, Irving talked about making defense a priority knowing his "offense can come and go."

"My offense can come and go, I feel I can play the best with them on that end but defensively, that’s where I want to make my mark.” - Kyrie Irving

Furthermore, Irving's impressive showcase on defense has not gone unnoticed by his team. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised Irving's defense after their Game 2 win last Thursday.

"This guy has been great throughout this playoff run," Kidd said. "His defense, though he's not typically labeled a defender, has been at a high level lately. He's taking on the challenge. Tonight, he not only set the table offensively for many players but also demonstrated excellent defense, which we'll need as we move forward." - Jason Kidd

The Mavericks Are in the Driver's Seat

Dallas is 10-3 all-time when leading a playoff series 2-1

With a 2-1 series lead against the Thunder, who entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, the Mavericks are in a good position to advance to their second Western Conference Finals in three seasons. Now, the team must keep focus and aim to win Game 4 against Oklahoma City and return back home to Dallas with a commanding 3-1 series lead. Both teams face off against each other again on Monday, May 13, at 9:30 PM EST.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, NBA.com, and StatMuse.