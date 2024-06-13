Highlights Luka Dončić struggled defensively in the NBA Finals, affecting the Dallas Mavericks' performance significantly.

There is no doubt that Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić is one of the best players in the NBA. He has been a dominant force since he entered the league and has propelled his team to the NBA Finals in just his 6th season. Dončić is a generational talent and will be one of the greatest international players to enter the league when his career is over. Now that the Mavericks are on the brink of elimination, down 0-3 to the Boston Celtics, they have little room for error.

Dončić is receiving a lot of blame for his team being in the position they are in right now. During this series, the Celtics deliberately targeted Dončić while they possessed the ball, as they found a weak link in the Mavs line of defense, and just kept attacking. If there are any glaring weaknesses in his overall game, it's on the defensive end. Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla did an excellent job exposing Dončić and implementing a brilliant, winning strategy. As a result, Dončić became visibly upset at the refs about calls that weren't called in his favor.

He has also been jarring back and forth with fans in the crowd and the perception is that he only cares more about his stats than winning. Although that is only speculation, people can only judge and analyze what they actually see, and it's evident that Dončić has completely lost focus on the goal at hand. No team in NBA history has come back from a 0-3 deficit, and after seeing what transpired in Game 3, the Mavs give no reason to believe they will be the first team to pull it off.

Mavericks' Coaching Staff Partially to Blame for Not Making Adjustments?

Could the Mavs have done more to mask Dončić's defensive deficiencies?

Dončić is such an overall dominant offensive player that it's difficult for him to give that same effort on the defensive end. At times, he will take a backseat on defense as he tries to conserve energy to use on the offensive end. That has been a strategy that NBA teams have used over the years in an attempt to not wear down the top scoring option, but that usually only transpires during the regular season. The fact of the matter is that these are not regular-season games.

This is the NBA Finals, and coaches do things a lot differently from what they normally do in the regular season to find an advantage or an edge. The offense will sell tickets, but the defense has proved to win teams championships. The Mavs would usually allow Dončić to guard a team's forward or whoever isn't a great offensive threat in an attempt to mask his deficiencies on defense. Mazulla deserves credit for trotting out a starting five who are all capable of creating their own shot and can beat their defenders off the dribble.

Whenever Dončić is in any pick-and-roll situation, he's almost always the focal point of being attacked by his opponent's guards who just easily blow right by him. It doesn't matter how many points he can score if he is giving up just as many, if not more.

However, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd should have made the necessary adjustments after he recognized how the Celtics were attacking and targeting Dončić. One would like to believe that a former 4-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection would attempt to find a remedy and figure out a way to make it a little easier on his star player. As a result, the Celtics were able to disrupt the flow of the Mavs offense, and Dončić was forced to take ill-advised shots in the process.

The Celtics' decision to go after Dončić also appeared to directly affect his offense as he appeared to be slumped over trying to catch his breath on several occasions. That also may have been attributed to his disappearance in the 4th quarter when the Mavericks needed him the most, as he has not been able to work his magic in the clutch as he usually would.

Luka Dončić's Key Stats in 4th Quarter of Finals (3 Games) PTS FG FG % FT 8 3-15 20% 2-4

NBA Finals Experience Has to be an Eye-Opener

The NBA star will have to change his attitude and mental approach to the game

Dončić also has to understand that, as a leader of the team, he must be able to keep his cool and to control his emotions whenever a call doesn't go his way. He can visibly be seen complaining to the refs after missed shots, or after he commits a costly turnover. At the end of the day, he is only hurting his team by wasting time trying to get his point across. While he is barking at the refs on one end, his teammates are hustling back down the floor trying to recover from the turnover he committed.

Although he fouled out of the game with 4:12 left in regulation, Dončić could have easily been called for a couple of technical fouls and gotten himself ejected from the game. Luckily for Dončić, the refs were lenient and allowed him to have his moments. The constant whining and complaining on every shot and every drive to the basket is getting old, and the foul he committed when he picked up foul number six wasn't a smart play at all and was a decision made out of frustration.

Dončić had to be aware of the situation at hand as he used poor judgment in trying to get a foul called. He definitely has the skills to be a lead guy on a championship team, but he has to mature and take this NBA Finals experience as a hard lesson learned.

He now knows what he needs to improve on during the offseason, as he sees firsthand the grind and sacrifice it takes just to advance this deep in the postseason. Dončić also needs to focus on the importance of keeping his teammates involved and engaged. As a leader, you don't want your teammates to give up on you, or for them to feel like you don't need them.

The stars are the ones responsible for carrying the load, but they cannot afford to neglect their supporting cast because there may come in time when one of those role players may have to make a game-defining play. You never want to kill a player's confidence by only allowing him limited opportunities, especially if they are capable of giving more. The fact that Dončić and Kyrie Irving take a large percentage of the shots the Mavs attempt, the rest of the players never get an opportunity to find a rhythm.

Dallas Mavericks' Shooting - NBA Finals Span Dončić and Irving Rest of Mavericks Game 1 18/45 (40%) 17/39 (44%) Game 2 19/39 (49%) 19/41 (46%) Game 3 24/45 (53( 14/31 (45%)

Trust goes a long way, especially in a series of this magnitude. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst had a profound message for Dončić after Game 3, and even though they were words of wisdom, his words were loud and clear.

"If Luka's ever going to be a winner, he is going to have to use what happened in these Finals as a learning experience. His defensive performance is unacceptable. He is a hole on the court. The Celtics are attacking him. They are ahead in this series because they have attacked him defensively. And there is a situation here with Luka complaining about the officiating. They have begged him, they have talked with him, they have pleaded with him. It's costing his team because of how he treats the officials." -Brian Windhorst

Hopefully, Dončić accepts this defeat humbly and gracefully, and if the Mavs go on to lose the series, we just hope we get an improved version of Dončić next season in a motivated attempt to get back to the Finals.