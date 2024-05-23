Highlights Luka Dončić made the two biggest plays of the night to seal the Game 1 win for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dončić came up with an all-important stop in the clutch, perhaps the best defensive play of his career.

Dončić has been showcasing his defensive prowess in the postseason, which is a big reason why the Mavs are in the WCF.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves was still up for grabs with about a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks needed to come up with a stop and a bucket to essentially seal the win. In the end, Dallas leaned on its franchise superstar Luka Dončić to deliver the goods — and yes, on the defensive side as well.

Dončić made the two biggest plays of the night — on both ends of the floor, mind you — to close out the Timberwolves in Game 1. He broke up a Mike Conley Jr. lob to Rudy Gobert that would have tied the game. A possession later, as he has done so many times in his career, Dončić pulled out his clutch gene and made a step-back jumper over Jaden McDaniels to give the Mavericks a four-point lead with 49.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Dončić Made the Biggest Play in Game 1

And it came on the defensive end

Previously labeled as a defensive liability, Luka Dončić has understandably received criticism for his shortcomings on that end of the floor in the past. But Dončić is slowly shedding that label with the defensive prowess that he has shown all post-season long.

Perhaps the greatest defensive play of his career, that stop on the Conley-Gobert lob attempt is exhibit No. 1. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd heaped praise on the superstar guard for coming up big, especially when the Mavericks needed it the most.

"Special players make special plays and a lot of the time it's not on the offensive end." - Jason Kidd

Just imagine how big of a swing that conversion would have made. Gobert hammering down that alley-oop would have sent the Target Center crowd into a frenzy and brought waves of momentum toward the Timberwolves.

Instead, Dončić made an excellent read, baited on Conley, recovered on Gobert, and showcased the hops by meeting the 7-foot-1 Frenchman at the summit to break up the play and prevent Minnesota from knotting up the game with over a minute left. That sequence alone sums up Dončić's growth defensively and it has been marvelous to see him get the job done on both ends of the floor.

Two-Way Dončić

Luka has been terrific defensively in the postseason

And that wasn't just Dončić's heads-up read on that defensive possession. At the top of the sequence, the All-NBA guard also made a terrific rotation inside that prevented an easy basket from Gobert.

Effort plays, great rotations, and making the proper reads — that has been the trend for Dončić defensively throughout the postseason. He has also managed to stay in front of his man. In the times he gets beat, Dončić has been able to recover, for the most part, for the Mavericks.

ESPN analyst Tim Legler broke down Dončić's two best plays defensively in Game 1. The first, of course, was the stop on the Gobert alley-oop. The other was a stop on Jaden McDaniels.

On the play, Luka made a great closeout in the right corner on the Timberwolves forward, who already had six three-pointers at that point. McDaniels was able to counter and beat the Mavericks star off the dribble. But with the Mavs' great recovery defense, Dončić was able to make the extra effort and come up with a clean strip on McDaniels from behind.

Doncic Is a Big Part of Dallas' Defensive Success

Mavs were No. 1 in defense through the last 20 regular season games

Dallas has been one of the best defensive teams in the league since the trade deadline and their cohesiveness on that end of the floor is a big reason why they are up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

Prior to this season, the Mavericks have usually been better defensively when Dončić is off the floor, which is where the defensive liability allegations came from. But the story has been different this season, and it has been all the more magnified in this special playoff run that Dallas is having.

Luka Dončić On-Off Stats Span OFFENSE DEFENSE DIFF PTS/POSS EFG% PTS/POSS EFG% 2022-23 Regular Season 120.2 58.2% 117.1 55.0% +3.1 2023-24 Regular Season 120.9 58.0% 114.7 54.9% +6.3 2023-24 Playoffs 117.0 53.9% 110.6 51.5% +6.4

In lineups with Dončić on the floor, Dallas is boasting a defensive rating of 110.6 and is holding opposing teams to an effective field goal percentage of 51.5 percent in the playoffs so far.

Most point to the additions of P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II as the reason why the Mavericks have had this defensive transformation this season. But Luka Dončić, as much as he's carrying the offense on a nightly basis, deserves all the praise for buying in on that end of the floor and making a significant two-way impact for the Mavericks.