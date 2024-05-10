Highlights Luka Dončić found motivation in fan heckling to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a Game 2 victory.

NBA fans are getting comfortable engaging negatively with players and cross lines.

The Dallas Mavericks are aiming to capitalize on home advantage to secure the series lead.

There's a popular word of wisdom in sports that warns against giving an opponent what's called "bulletin board material." That is, it's prudent that teams and players consciously prevent themselves from providing points of motivation for their opponents. For example, Michael Jordan — perhaps both the greatest player and trash-talker in the history of the game — would work diligently to find reasons to push himself into another gear, whether it be an opposing player's quote that could be misconstrued as a slight or if he was going against someone that the media tried to exalt as the next MJ.

And if he couldn't find something real to put up on his mental bulletin board, he'd make something up. In Game 2, Luka Dončić found motivation in the hostile crowd to help uplift him and the Dallas Mavericks to a 119-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder to tie up the series.

Speaking to the press after the win, Dončić shared that there was a heckler in the OKC crowd that crossed the line, and it only drove him harder to bury the belligerent fan's home team:

"There was one guy courtside going at my family. I don't like that, man. He's a grown-ass man. Just can't do that... It's kind of nuts." -Luka Dončić

He stated that he used this uncomfortable situation as motivation for himself. It seemed to have worked wonders as Dončić stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a block in 41 minutes of play. After struggling with his efficiency in the first, and in the Mavericks' first-round clash with the Los Angeles Clippers, he found his touch in Game 2, hitting 11-21 from the field and 5-8 from deep.

Does the NBA have a fan problem?

Multiple fans were ejected from games in the 2023-24 NBA season

While Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks got the last laugh over the Thunder and their overly eager fan by getting a crucial road win to even the series, it doesn't always go that way. Over the past decade, with the rise of social media and the massive increase in coverage in professional sports, people have been getting more access to celebrities and public figures than ever, including NBA players.

It might be because of this increased familiarity that fans have been growing more comfortable engaging with players when attending games, oftentimes negatively. Of course, heckling and booing the opposing team is acceptable, and even encouraged, behavior, but some select attendees have crossed lines that have earned them a swift kick out of the arena.

Earlier this season, Russell Westbrook had a Miami Heat fan thrown out for repeatedly calling him "boy," a derogatory term with racist connotations. One individual dared to go beyond just words and actually invade a player's personal space. In a regular season clash between the Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers, a member of the audience walked up to LeBron James on the L.A. bench and tried to embrace him. While it seemed like no malice in the intent, the fan still broke league rules and encroached upon James's personal space. James lightly shoved him off, and the fanatic was promptly removed from Staples Center. Dončić also requested that Phoenix Suns fan be removed from the arena earlier this season after he reportedly spent the entire first half berating the Slovenian superstar with expletives.

The NBA is one of the greatest sports leagues in the world, partly because of how visible its stars are and how personally fans can get to know them. Those fortunate enough to afford the best seats can find themselves within arm's reach of some of the game's biggest stars. With that privilege comes a responsibility to act accordingly, and some NBA fans have abused that privilege.

What's next for the Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks are 0-5 in Game 1s under Head Coach Jason Kidd.

By taking Game 2 and tying up the series at 1-1, Dallas has snatched home-court advantage away from Oklahoma City. This was huge for the Mavericks, as they've gone 2-1 in the playoffs and went 25-16 when playing at American Airlines Center in the regular season. If they can take both games at home, the Mavericks will take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Dallas Mavericks 3-point shooting in the 2024 NBA Playoffs Opponent 3-point FGs 3FG% Game Result @ LAC 10-33 30.3% L @ LAC 14-33 42.4% W vs LAC 9-35 25.7% W vs LAC 11-33 33.3% L @ LAC 14-39 35.9% W vs LAC 12-36 33.3% W @ OKC 12-35 34.3% L @ OKC 18-37 48.6% W

As usual, Dončić led the way for Dallas in this one, but he got a lot of help from his supporting cast this time around, something that certainly didn't happen in their Game 1 loss. Kyrie Irving was held to just nine points on 2-8 shooting, but chipped in 11 assists. P.J. Washington dropped 29 on 11-18 shooting, including a scorching-hot 7-11 from 3-point land. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points off of the bench. Dončić was a lot better in Game 2, but the greatest difference-maker was by far the shooting from Dallas's role players. The Mavericks not named Dončić and Irving combined to shoot 13-27 from deep in this one.

Anytime Dallas's supporting cast can hit nearly 50 percent of its triples, the Mavericks should probably win. Role players are especially better when playing at home, so Dallas will be hoping that its shooters stay hot for Games 3 and 4. If so, the Mavericks have a great chance of stealing this series from the Thunder.