Highlights The Dallas Mavericks need a Game 3 win to keep NBA Finals hopes alive.

The supporting cast must step up around Luka Dončić having put up some dire scoring performances as a team.

Kristaps Porzingis' injury could be advantageous for Dallas if the Boston big is ruled out.

It is imperative that the Dallas Mavericks find a way to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics if they are to keep the series alive.

Currently 2-0 down, league insider Mark Medina argues that superstar Luka Dončić needs more of his supporting cast to step up, having gone missing during this series, while he also believes the uncertainty over the Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis could make getting back into the series just that little bit easier, though it is still a ‘tall task’ with the depth of Boston’s roster.

Need To Find Way Back Into Series

Kyrie Irving has shouldered some of the blame

It’s fair to say that the Mavericks have been somewhat exposed by the Celtics so far in the 2024 Finals.

Currently staring down a 2-0 hole, with the series now back in Dallas, head coach Jason Kidd and his staff need to find a way to bring their team back into the series before the gap – and ultimately the Larry O’Brien trophy - just becomes too distant from their grasp.

While franchise star Luka Dončić has been firing on all fronts, showcasing himself to be an even bigger superstar than many had originally believed, aside from his offensive production, there has been little support from elsewhere, including from his All-Star backcourt partner, Kyrie Irving .

Kyrie Irving - 2024 NBA Finals Struggles vs. Rest of Post-Season Category First Three Rounds Finals PPG 22.8 14.0 APG 5.2 4.0 RPG 3.9 2.5 FG% 42.1 35.1 3P% 42.1 0.0

Prior to the start of the series, there were talks over how a Finals win could be a huge redemption arc for Irving, who previously endured a rocky tenure with the opposition Celtics, but so far in this series, he hasn’t stepped up anywhere near enough as a secondary scorer to help Dallas get in the win column, though it is something he has acknowledged and taken responsibility for.

While there is growing sentiment that the series is perhaps already too far out of reach for Dallas to be able to mount a comeback, with only five NBA teams in history accomplishing such a feat from being 2-0 down in the Finals, it is not entirely improbable, with the Milwaukee Bucks the most recent team to have overcome such deficit, back in 2021.

However, a Game 3 win is as crucial as things come for the Mavericks, and they have the oddsmakers on their side, where heading into the first Finals game at American Airlines Center since 2011, they are 2.5 point favorites.

Whether that comes into fruition, though, still remains to be seen, with Dončić going to need to both have yet another great performance, while also hoping that the likes of Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and Irving can come alive with him.

Porzingis’ Injury Could ‘Make Things Easier’ for Mavericks

One factor that Medina has argued could come into play is the availability of Celtics big Kristaps Porzingis . Having just made his return from a calf injury picked up in the first-round, he suffered a rare torn left medial retinaculum injury in Game 2, and is currently listed as questionable.

If he is unable to be out there on the court, then the journalist argues that the task at hand for the Mavericks could be made a little bit easier.

“It’s a few things. There are some injury concerns with Kristaps Porzingis, with the torn tendon in his left leg. Currently, he’s listed as questionable, and when you look at the context that Porzingis had been missing 10 games earlier in the playoffs because of his calf injury, that's a huge game changer. But, when I talked to some assistant coaches before the series started, they felt like the Celtics are so deep that they could win with or without Porzingis, but his availability or lack thereof, or even limited play, could at least make things easier for Dallas.”

Mavericks Coming Back in This Series Is a ‘Tall Task’

Regardless of Porzingis’ status, Medina believes it ultimately comes down to Dallas’ own performance out on the court to see if they can, at least, make the series somewhat competitive.

“The bigger thing is it starts with their own play – Luka Dončić needs more help. Before this playoff run, it was always about the Luka Dončić show, and he did not have enough as a supporting cast. That all changed with Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II, but they've been awol this series. Kyrie has been missing shots, Washington and Lively II haven't really provided the additional offensive punch, and so that's the low-hanging fruit."

However, the journalist states that even if they were to half the deficit at 2-1, the Celtics have too many pieces for the Mavericks to be able to overcome them.

"I think that they can do that in Game 3 in Dallas. Typically, role players play better at home. I think Kyrie won't have to face the pressure from the Celtic fans, and they're also going to feel the increased urgency being down 2-0. But, I think this is a tall task. They can avoid a sweep and at least win Game 3, but beyond that, the Celtics are just that deep and that talented, that even with or without Porzingis, I don't think it's going to be enough.”

Support Has Disappeared Around Dončić

Mavericks not named Dončić are shooting 5-for-32 for 15.6 3PT%

Dončić is currently the only player on the Mavericks roster who is shooting with any form of consistency in their match-up against Boston.

The 25-year-old is the series' leading scorer by some margin, averaging 31.0 points, shooting 51.1 percent from the field and converting 38.1 percent of his 10.5 shot attempts from behind the arc.

He is also the series' leading rebounder, in which he has averaged 10.5 boards off the glass, 0.5 more than the Celtics' Jayson Tatum has, while he has also dished 6.0 assists, leading the Mavericks, and second overall to Tatum (8.5 assists).

Dallas Mavericks - 2024 NBA Finals Statistics Category Luka Dončić Team Total PTS 31.0 62.5 AST 6.0 9.0 REB 10.5 41.2 3P% 38.1 15.6

A fact which sounds quite unbelievable, but is in fact true, is that Dončić is the only member of the Mavericks who has made more than one three-pointer in the series so far, with Irving misfiring on all eight of his long-range attempts, while P.J. Washington - known for his three-point shooting - is 1-of-8, while Derrick Jones Jr. is 1-of-5.

In total, the team, discounting the Slovenian, are shooting a measly 5-for-32 from three-point range, which equates to 15.6 percent.

As it pertains to wide-open threes, this figure drops significantly more, with Dallas converting only 8.3 percent of their wide-open three-pointers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Dončić already has more 30-point Finals games than the entire Celtics roster combined.

In contrast, Boston are 26-for-81 as a team from downtown, not shooting with stellar efficiency, only 32.1 percent in total, but still greater than Dallas.

The formula for Dallas is simple - knock down their shots - especially wide open attempts, and limit Boston as much as they can on the defensive end of the ball. If they can do that, then they stand a chance of clawing their way back into this series and halving the deficit.

But, if they fail to do so, then the sweep for Boston could very much be on, which would signal a disappointing end to a historic playoff run for the Mavericks, who are only the second fifth-seed team to ever reach this point in NBA history.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.