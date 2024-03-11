Highlights Luka Dončić's stats in 2023-24 season are MVP-worthy despite his team's performance.

Lack of MVPs awarded to all-time greats hints at a chance Dončić may never win the accolade.

Dončić's MVP chances are slim given the current competition and the Mavericks' performance.

After the Dallas Mavericks' 142-124 beat down of the Detroit Pistons —a game in which Luka Dončić dropped a 39-point triple-double — the Slovenian superstar is now averaging 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Without even delving into the advanced stats on how impactful he is to his team, his standard box score numbers scream that he's one of the most important players in the entire league.

Yet, despite his astronomical averages, Dončić is currently listed by FanDuel as a distant third place in the NBA MVP odds at +700. The main reason for that dissonance between his statistics and ranking on the MVP ladder is the fact that his Mavericks have been competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament all season, despite his otherworldly campaign so far.

With their latest win over Detroit, Dallas now sits at 36 wins, firmly entrenched in the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The two MVP candidates ahead of him are the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who are spearheading the third and first-place teams in the West respectively.

Unless the Mavericks go on a torrid run to finish the season with Dončić maintaining or even exceeding his current numbers, another year will have passed that didn't feature him hoisting the Michael Jordan Trophy

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Dončić has averaged 37.4 points per game since the All-Star Break.

Dončić Winning MVP Felt Inevitable

Since coming into the league, Doncic has been one of the best players

In just his second season in the NBA, Luka Dončić had wrapped up a campaign where he averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting 32 percent from deep and 46 percent overall.

He led a Mavericks team that had finished with 24 and 33 wins in the two years before, to 43 victories and the seventh seed in the West as an NBA sophomore. He'd go on to finish fourth in MVP voting.

Many would have thought that fourth might be the highest that Dončić would finish in MVP voting for the remainder of his prime. After all, with numbers like those as an NBA sophomore, there seemingly was no ceiling on how great he could be moving forward. Surprisingly, though, that fourth-place finish has been the closest he's come to winning MVP so far in his career.

Dallas has maintained a successful roster around Dončić nearly every year so far, not including last season when the Mavericks essentially tanked the last week or so of the regular season to purposefully miss the playoffs and retain their own first-round pick in the 2023 draft. In 2021-22, he even led Dallas to a 52-win season and a fourth-seed finish, but only garnered a fifth-place finish in MVP voting.

Luka Dončić compared to recent NBA MVPs Stat Luka Dončić 2023-24 Russell Westbrook 2016-17 Nikola Jokić 2021-22 PPG 34.7 31.6 27.1 APG 9.8 10.4 7.9 RPG 9.0 10.7 13.8 FG% 49.7% 42.5% 58.3% 3FG% 38.0% 34.3% 33.7% Team win % .563 .573 .585

The league has seen two players win MVP while leading sixth-seeded teams in recent history: Russell Westbrook in 2017 and Jokić in 2022. The voters those seasons deemed that Westbrook and Jokić overcame subpar rosters and willed their teams to heights they shouldn't have been capable of by dragging them into the playoffs.

For some reason, though, Dončić hasn't received that same kind of grace from the media. Perhaps the voters believe that the costars that Dončić has had in Dallas in Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving have helped buoy his Mavericks too greatly. Or maybe Dallas's inability to exceed expectations in the regular season standings cost him his chances at MVP.

Really, though, it can only be boiled down to one thing: Dončić has set the bar too high for himself. After leading his team to 43 wins and a playoff appearance in his second season, there wasn't much room for him to improve or surprise people anymore. Then, in 2022 when he unexpectedly carried the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, the bar was elevated even higher.

With his early success, Dallas scuffling in the mud for a Play-In Tournament spot can only be considered a disappointment, regardless of how unbelievable his individual numbers may be.

There's a chance that Dončić will never win MVP

In the 67 seasons that the MVP award has existed, only 37 different players have won it

There have been countless great players who have never won the MVP award — all-time legends who absolutely dominated their eras but never reached the pinnacle of individual basketball excellence for one reason or another.

Players such as Patrick Ewing, Dwyane Wade, and Dwight Howard may have been some of the best players in the league in their primes, but they were never the best player in any single season — at least according to the MVP voters.

After his second year, when he took home the fourth-most points in MVP voting, anyone who would claim that Dončić would never win it in his career probably would have been called a lunatic. Surely a 20-year-old who just put up a near 28-point triple-double for an entire season was destined to bring home MVP one day.

And yet, the book is closing on the sixth season of his career without one. Of course, there's still plenty of time for Dončić. If he won it next year, he'd be the same age that Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo were when they won their first MVPs. Joel Embiid was 28 last season when he got his.

But the odds are stacked against him. Jokić, Antetokounmpo, and Embiid, the last three MVP winners, are all still in their primes and have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The Mavericks should be competitive so long as Dončić is leading the charge, but they'll have to dominate in the regular season in a way that they've failed to be so far in his career if he ever hopes to win MVP.

And the next generation won't sit idly by for Dončić to get his turn as MVP, either. Players like Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Edwards will continue to submit their best bids for the award too. And just as Dončić felt inevitable in his first two seasons, Victor Wembenyama seems like two MVPs and a few championships may be his floor.

Comparing Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama's rookie seasons Stats Luka Dončić 2018-29 Victor Wembanyama 2023-24 PPG 21.2 20.7 APG 6.0 3.4 RPG 7.8 10.3 SPG 1.1 1.3 BPG 0.3 3.4 FG% 42.7% 46.9% 3FG% 32.7% 33.5% Team win % .402 .219

With the way he puts up video-game numbers on a nightly basis, Dončić should always be in the MVP conversation. But with the way things have gone and the way things are heading, Luka Dončić never winning MVP may be a reality that the world has to prepare for.