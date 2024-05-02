Highlights Luka Dončić's 35 points led the Dallas Mavericks to a crucial win over the L.A. Clippers in game five.

Injury concerns has limited Dončić's performances, but he acknowledges his need to improve.

Dončić's impact on the court is unmatched, boosting the Mavericks' efficiency significantly.

The Dallas Mavericks took a 3-2 lead over the L.A. Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, thanks to Luka Dončić’s game-high 35 points, and they now have the opportunity to lock up the series in Dallas on Friday.

But, prior to his game five heroics, league insider Mark Medina argues that the Mavericks' superstar hasn’t been up to scratch of late in this series, with a knee injury restricting his ability to perform at the MVP-caliber level he has exhibited all season long.

Third Time Lucky?

Clippers have won previous two playoff series outings against Mavericks

The first-round series between the Mavericks and the Clippers has been a blockbuster, as expected, with the two sides having met each other in the playoffs twice in the last four seasons, of which Los Angeles have come out on top each time.

Game four saw the most entertaining spectacle yet, whereby the Mavericks clawed their way back from a 31-point deficit, with a monstrous – and vintage - performance from Kyrie Irving, who finished with 40 points, only to fall away late in the fourth quarter, with the Clippers hanging on (just) to tie the series 2-2.

Five-time All-Star Dončić, though, was largely ineffective in that game, despite going for 29 points on 10-for-24 shooting, where he shot only 11.1 percent from behind the three-point line, making only one of his nine attempts.

Not happy with his performance, the Slovenian didn’t shy away from the media, and came out and publicly stated that he felt he was letting his teammate down, and saying he needed to “help him more”.

Dallas Mavericks vs. L.A. Clippers - Series Comparison Category Dallas Mavericks L.A. Clippers PTS 105.6 100.2 FG% 46.1 43.8 3P% 33.5 39.6 ORTG 113.8 108.9 DRTG 108.9 113.8 NRTG 4.9 -4.9

Now he just needed to back it up.

Coming into game five, though, Dončić's status was uncertain, having been dealing with a sprained knee, while he has also been dealing with illness, so much so that he stated that if it were a regular season game, then he probably wouldn’t suit up.

Nonetheless, the Mavericks headed into the game as slight three-point favorites, but ended up cruising to a 30-point blowout win, in what could potentially be the final time the Clippers play at Crypto.com Arena with Dallas now holding a 3-2 series lead.

However, if seasons past are anything to go by, then this series isn’t over just yet.

Dončić Is Just Trying To Be ‘Accountable’

Medina agrees with Dončić's own evaluation of himself that he hasn’t necessarily been playing at the level that we have come to expect from him, but he partly attributes that down to his injury.

However, the journalist further goes on to note that the five-time All-Star's honesty is him holding himself accountable, and that he needs to be better, especially for Irving, who has, so far in this series, played at such a high level.

“Luka Dončić hasn’t been at his best. He's been a little bit limited because of his sprained right knee that he injuredingame three. We saw in the first two games thathe was really producing prolifically on both ends of the floor. He’sbeen a better defensive player, and he's taking ownership there. But I think since then, he’s been getting in trouble with fouls. He’s struggling to guard James Harden. He wasn't really efficient from the field, so I think that, Lukais just trying to be accountable. And when you look at Kyrie Irving, he has played at such a high level, So, he's just trying to take ownership to show appreciation for what Kyrie’s done,but also send the message that he's going to do better so that the burden doesn't just fall on him.”

Answering His Own Call

Game-high 35 points led Mavs to blowout win

The difference in the Mavericks' efficiency between when Dončić is on the court to when he is getting some rest on the bench is astronomical.

Albeit he has sat for only 28 minutes in the entire series so far, when he is on the bench, the Clippers outscore Dallas by 40.3 points per 100 possessions, by far the most on the team, and a swing of 52.6 points per 100 possessions, with that figure dropping to minus-9.8 points per 100 possessions when Irving is taking a breather, the second-highest on the team.

Luka Dončić - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category Regular Season Playoffs On-Court Off-Court On-Court Off-Court EFG% 57.7 53.2 53.4 51.1 ORTG 119.6 109.1 115.3 91.5 DRTG 113.8 113.4 103.0 131.8 NRTG 5.8 -4.3 12.3 -40.3

The Mavericks are also much more efficient when Dončić is on the floor, outscoring the Clippers by 12.3 points per 100 possessions when he is leading the way.

Despite persisting with an injury, the MVP candidate is still the sixth-leading scorer in the post-season, averaging 30.2 points per contest, though only converting at a 41.7 percent shooting clip, and a measly 26.3 percent from deep. For context, during the regular season, he shot 38.2 percent from behind the three-point line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The only players in NBA history with more playoff games with 35-plus points & 10-plus assists than Luka Dončić are LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Jerry West, and Oscar Robertson.

Furthermore, his 8.8 assists is the third-best mark in the post-season, tied with LeBron James, with only Nikola Jokić (9.8) and Tyrese Haliburton (9.2) bettering that output, while he has also grabbed an average of 9.2 boards off the glass, the third-most among guards featuring in the 2024 playoffs (Josh Hart - 12.0, Jayson Tatum - 10.4).

After his 35-point outing in game five in which he shot 14-for-26, and a meager 2-for-8 from distance, Dallas now have home court advantage in a potential elimination game for the Clippers.

But if they are to prevail over a Clippers team that has ended their playoff hopes twice in four seasons, then Luka Dončić will need to put on another big scoring performance, injured or not.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.