Highlights NBA superstars like Luka Dončić are recognizing Jalen Brunson's impressive playoff performance.

Brunson has produced four straight 40-point games, the first since Michael Jordan in 1993.

Knicks are shorthanded but still lead 1-0 against the Pacers, while the Mavericks trail Thunder 1-0.

Real recognize real.

This is something superstars, regardless of sport, do quite often when they see each other go on a scorching stretch of games. This tends to be more frequent when the intensity of games gets raised to a high level, especially during the postseason.

With the New York Knicks making an inspiring run led by Jalen Brunson, who has eye-popping stat lines as the heart of the team's offense, giving him the credit he deserves is more than expected. This resulted in Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić giving his praise towards Brunson.

Dončić Has High Praise for Brunson

Knicks guard stealing the show in New York

Brunson scored 43 points on Monday in the Knicks' 121-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1. This marked his fourth-straight 40-point game, the first player to do that in the postseason since Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals, and he is just the fourth player ever to do that.

Jerry West holds the all-time record for consecutive 40-point games with six back in 1965. Bernard King, a Hall of Famer who played for the Knicks, also did it four straight times in 1984.

Coming off his first All-Star season, Brunson leads all players in postseason scoring with 36.6 points per game. His remarkable stretch of performances prompted Dončić to compliment him for stepping his game up to an elite level, per Mavericks reporter Mike Curtis.

"Amazing. He's doing everything for them. I saw the game yesterday. He had a quiet 40. I didn't even know he had 40 until I looked it up. He gets to his spots whenever he wants. That's my guy. I'm really happy for him."

Worthy recognition of Brunson by the Mavericks star. On top of his incredible scoring this postseason, he is also getting 8.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds while playing a heavy workload of 43.7 minutes per game.

He does this while the Knicks are shorthanded, with Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and now Mitchell Robinson being out due to injury. With head coach Tom Thibodeau strictly playing a rotation of seven players, the trio of Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby are playing over 40 minutes in every game so far.

It will take a lot for Brunson to keep up these types of performances. However, if the Knicks were to make a run to the NBA Finals, he may just have to continue leading the team the way he is doing right now.

What's Next For Both Teams

Knicks Lead 1-0 Against Pacers; Mavericks Trail 1-0 Against Thunder

With the 111-107 victory over Indiana in Game 1, the Knicks have a chance to go up 2-0 in their series.

On the other side, Dallas suffered a 117-95 blowout on the road against top seed Oklahoma City. They will look to tie up the series in Game 2.

The Knicks play Indiana on May 8 at 8 p.m. while the Mavericks take on the Thunder on May 9 at 9:30 p.m.